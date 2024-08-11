Tepic, Mexico.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, agreed that the Opposition is free to protest against what they consider will be an overrepresentation of Morena.

“They are within their rights,” President López Obrador was all he could say when asked about the issue.

However, the next President of Mexico denied that her party will be overrepresented.

“They are free to demonstrate, but that does not make them right because proportional representation is defined by rules… there is no overrepresentation,” said Sheinbaum upon arriving at the City of Indigenous Arts in Tepic, Nayarit, as part of the ninth tour she is undertaking with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sheinbaum, who arrived at the site with AMLO, in the presidential van, declined to give more information about the case of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who yesterday assured that in the meeting he attended and where he was kidnapped he would meet with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, with the former Rector and elected federal deputy, Héctor Melesio Cuén, and with the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

For his part, AMLO, who last week described the call for the march as a cynical and shameless act by the opposition, today said that they were within their rights to demonstrate. “We are free,” he added.

AMLO, who was riding in his truck, was approached by a woman who asked him for help for her son and who accidentally slapped him.

“Please help me, Mr. President. I fought a lot with you. Forgive me, forgive me. May God bless you,” said the woman, who accidentally slapped the President, who was riding in his truck.