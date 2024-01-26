The immigration crisis in the United States continues to generate conflicts, particularly on the border of Mexico and Texas, where there has been greater tension as authorities in the Lone Star State have applied strict measures against illegal migration. One of the most recent cases that has attracted attention involved a couple of Venezuelans who wanted to request asylum, but faced a difficult situation.

An article from cnn shared that a man and a woman from Venezuela had to spend two days cold, hungry, and endure injuries from the barbed wire on the border. All this before being able to surrender to the immigration authorities.this after they faced the flooding of the Rio Grande and the strong currents, losing most of their belongings.

It all started three weeks ago, when architecture students Kevin, 25, and Vanessa, 21, headed to Mexico fleeing a government they have complained about for years. Under your circumstances, His intention was to approach the United States to request asylum. However, they ran into the border conflict between Texas and the Federal Government.

After they crossed the border into the United States, they found a desolate panorama. The authorities did not attend to their case and they spent hours of hunger and cold. In fact, they were only able to share a bottle of water that a Texas National Guard soldier gave them.

What is happening with migrants in Texas?

According to current legislation, Immigrants who surrender must be taken into the custody of federal authorities and then transported for immigration processing. where they could now apply for asylum. But in Texas the situation is very different given the strict policies that have been advanced to prevent illegal migrants.

Texas is enforcing strict laws against illegal immigration.

In Eagle Pass, immigrants who jump the fence or crawl under the barbed wire are arrested and accused of breaking and enteringaccording to the laws of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The above happens despite the fact that the Supreme Court asked the border patrol to remove the barbed wire on the border while the legal appeal against the state is resolved. In fact, the officers were required to break the wire and render aid to anyone who was in danger.

For now, Venezuelan migrants still have to wait for the decision of the authorities in Texas regarding whether or not they will allow them to appear before the Federal Government and request asylum status.