Santa Clara, California.- The Mexican National Team wanted to set the tone in the fief of the Levi’s Stadium by having the team boxed in Qatar who simply and simply pulled the ace up his sleeve to crash in California to the pupils of Jaime Lozano in mourning for Gold Cup 2023 today.

Mexicosince the game began, he pulled back the asian trying to enter through the holes to knock on the door, however none of his occasions prospered. Qatarin turn, opened circulation on the right wing to reach the area of Guillermo Ochoa and give a sample of how the rival is liquidated with just one play.

The little reaction of Tricolor enraged the audience, vented their anger by issuing the forbidden cry on several occasions threatening to suspend the duel if this continued in force. In the end there were shouts and boos towards the players who showed no personality this Sunday.

Guillermo Ochoa started

middle jam

Derived from the result, the ESPN journalistDavid Faitelson, exploded against the current players of the Mexican team. “This generation of mexican soccer players It’s useless…”, he wrote on his Twitter account. Twitter asking for naturalized to save this globalist process.

David Faitelson attacks the Tricolor

Twitter David Faitelson

“The only solution is to use naturalized to see if they generate a change towards the world of 2026…”, he added david faitelson after exclaiming in Futbol picante that this Mexico national team It is “a mediocre team and it will not transcend with these footballers”.

He three closes the leading group stage of sector B with a baggage of two wins, against Honduras (4-0) and Haiti (3-1), and a backhand opposite Qatar (0-1) this Sunday. He will meet his next rival on Monday to face the Quarter finals next Saturday July 8th in Texas.