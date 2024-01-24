Thousands of people have the dream of being able to live and work legally in the United States, for which it is necessary to process the green card. Unfortunately, aware of that desire, There are various people who take advantage of the undocumented, and this week the case was made known to a couple of lawyers who They scammed by promising permanent residency, supposedly using a legal trick.

In a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, a complaint was revealed that accuses immigration attorneys Kofi Amankwaa and his son Kofi Amankwaa Jr., because were carrying out a large-scale immigration fraud scheme, scamming various undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams explained that immigration lawyers attempted to make a mockery of the American system through the violence against women law that allows non-citizen victims of domestic abuse to more easily apply for status. of permanent residence. That is to say, What they were doing was falsely claiming that their clients had been raped so they could obtain a green card.

However, thanks to the actions of the prosecution's law enforcement partners, those responsible will be brought before the authorities and charged with deceptive practices through which They victimized their clients, who approached them for legal assistance in their immigration process.

It was detailed that during the interviews Those interested were asked to falsely declare that they had been victims of violence by their American children. and then they were told that they must apply for advance parole travel documents to be able to temporarily leave the country and return to the United States to begin the process of legal permanent residence.

Despite the elaborate plan and charging around US$6,000 for their services, plus administrative expenses, it is known that Many women did not even manage to obtain a green card since they were accused of fraud.

Applying for a green card with lies is a crime.

What will happen to undocumented women who were victims of fraud

According to the prosecutor's statement, the women who were led to believe they could obtain a green card by falsely claiming that they had suffered domestic abuse They will not be charged and will be treated as victims of the immigration attorney.

The acting Special Agent in charge of the case, Michael Alonso, confirmed that the prosecutor's office is committed to protecting the applicants for permanent residence, who unfortunately were victims of fraud, since, in addition, the authorities are grateful for their collaboration in the investigation.

And, according to the report, The lawyers had implemented the fraud from September 2016 to November 2023, during which time they met with their clients and asked them to sign fraudulent petitions under the protection of the violence against women law.

In most cases, it is claimed, people were not even aware that they were reporting having been victims of violence at the hands of their children. This is how, in November 2023, after several complaints, this fraud became known and Both attorneys' licenses were suspended. They are now charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, in addition to one count of immigration fraud that can carry a sentence of up to ten years in prison.