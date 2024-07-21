Chihuahua.- The former coordinator of Social Communication of the State Government during the administration of Javier Corral, Antonio PC, adhered yesterday to a criterion of opportunity, by providing essential information in the investigation against former high-ranking public officials, reported the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Chihuahua, Abelardo Valenzuela.

He reported that there are now two former Corralistas officials who have collaborated with the Prosecutor’s Office, since the former Secretary of Health, Eduardo FH, also adhered to this criterion a few months ago.

Sources within the Attorney General’s Office reported that the former officials who were being tried for various crimes agreed to testify against former Governor Javier Corral; however, they did not officially mention specifically what investigation it would be about.

However, he officially confirmed that, at least in the case of Antonio CP, he provided information “essential for various investigations into crimes of greater severity and complexity, and regarding higher-ranking public servants within the previous administration.”

“Mr. Antonio Pinedo adhered to a criterion of opportunity contemplated in the Guidelines issued for such purposes by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and justified in article 256 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure, since he provided essential and effective information for the prosecution of a more serious crime than the one he is charged with,” the official statement said.

“Pinedo provided relevant and important information to this social representation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for various investigations into crimes of greater severity and complexity, and regarding higher-ranking public servants within the previous administration,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.

It should be noted that through this agreement he managed to modify the precautionary measure that allows him to remain at his home according to official sources from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The former official is accused of participating in the alleged irregular award of contracts, worth 9 million pesos to the companies “Xtreme Sports S. de RL, de C.V’; Upcon SA de CV and Malcomsat SA de CV, in which his former partner, Abril Susana del Pilar LR, worked, and which were owned by Efraín Maldonado Delgado, during 2017 and 2018.

He is also accused of continuing to receive his salary after being removed from his position as head of Social Communication in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the former Secretary of Health during the Corralista administration, Eduardo FH, is accused of the crime of illegal use of powers, regarding the contracting of a loan of 401 million pesos. Said loan was acquired by the Chihuahua Health Institute (Ichisal) with the Bansi institution.

Eduardo F. was arrested in May 2023 and was allowed to continue his trial in freedom after a guarantee of 800 thousand pesos and a ban on leaving the country. Likewise, the former health secretary became a protected witness when he testified against former president Javier Corral, it was revealed.