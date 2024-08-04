Home page World

In summer, many people escape the heat by swimming in lakes. But there could be an annoying parasite waiting there that causes a skin disease.

Frankfurt – Itching, red spots and hives: If these symptoms occur after swimming in a lake, it could be a sign of bathing dermatitis. The skin disease is caused by an annoying parasite. This has now also made it into the waters of Upper Austria.

Parasites can infect people while bathing: “Trying to pierce the skin”

More specifically, it is about cercariae. According to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), these are the larvae of so-called flukes. These live mainly in North America and Central Europe. “They are found mainly in warm waters with temperatures of 20 degrees or more, especially in shallow areas,” Nikolaus Schobesberger from the Water Quality Inspectorate told the Austrian newspaper Today.

The parasites actually attack ducks and geese and develop into flukes. The eggs are excreted into the water via the feces or nasal mucosa of the infected host. The larvae hatch from the eggs and then seek out freshwater snails as intermediate hosts. The cercariae formed there are excreted again and float on the water surface, only to return later. Birds to infest.

While floating on the surface of the water, they can also mistakenly attack humans. “They then try to pierce the skin. In doing so, they die,” explained Schobesberger. The result: bathing dermatitis. According to Nabu, the first contact with the parasite only causes a slight skin reaction. Only when the immune system notices the intruder the second time does a stronger defensive reaction occur.

Parasite causes skin disease: These symptoms can occur

The symptoms usually disappear completely after ten to 20 days. The skin disease is usually harmless and is treated symptomatically with ointments or lotions. According to the Bavarian Health Department, bathing dermatitis usually manifests itself in itching, rashes and the formation of hives.

It is difficult to prove whether cercariae live in a body of water. They cannot be seen with the naked eye. “The most reliable measurement parameter is the bather himself,” Schobesberger admitted to the newspaper. However, the occurrence of the parasites is not related to the water quality of bathing waters. Recently, a Teenager infected with a “brain-eating” parasite while bathing in a pond.

“Unpredictable”: Parasite infects people while swimming in lake

According to the Berlin Health Department, cercariae are found in waters mainly in early and mid-summer – including in Germany. “The risk of getting bathing dermatitis when swimming is therefore very limited in time and unpredictable,” they say. Cases are reported again and again, especially after good weather. Parasites in salmon a rather positive development.

People cool off in Schlachtensee in Berlin. This is one of the places where there have been signs of cercariae in recent years. © Jürgen Held/imago

How Today reported, recent cases of bathing dermatitis have been registered in the Feldkirchen bathing lakes and the Pleschinger See in Austria. Last year, the health authority in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern warned of cercariae in the Schwerin lakes. Indications of the presence of the parasite have also been reported repeatedly around Berlin in recent years, for example in the Grosser Wannsee, Schlachtensee and Jungfernheideteich.

There are a few tips you can use to avoid an encounter with cercariae:

Avoid shore areas rich in aquatic plants

Avoid longer stays in shallow water

Observe signs at bathing shores

Use waterproof sunscreen

After bathing: Dry quickly and change clothes

According to the Nabu, there is currently no effective, ecologically acceptable way to combat water snails and cercariae. However, it is important not to attract ducks and geese by feeding them. “The more feed, the more ducks, more droppings and more cercariae,” says the Nabu. Meanwhile, the risk of TBE infection transmitted by ticks is increasing in Germany. (cheese)