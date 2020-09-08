Since 1993, FEMSA and Tecnológico de Monterrey have distinguished the efforts of these people and establishments that promote tasks with excessive social impression by the Eugenio Garza Sada Award, a recognition created in an effort to rejoice the values ​​of Don Eugenio Garza Sada, one of many probably the most outstanding businessmen and philanthropists in Mexico.

It’s no secret to anybody that Don Eugenio was characterised by being an lively promoter of the event of his neighborhood, all the time appearing in a congruent approach, with nice simplicity and massive human high quality, targeted on the overcoming of these round him, with none distinction.

That keenness of Don Eugenio Garza Sada to vary the world and generate new progress alternatives for Mexicans by work, modesty and schooling was the pillar that impressed the creation of this recognition that seeks to rejoice their values ​​and perpetuate their legacy.

This yr 144 proposals have been acquired, nationwide and overseas, from analysis establishments, civil associations, college students, corporations, instructional establishments and authorities entities that with their dedication and achievements contribute to the transformation and well-being of society.

“Confronted with difficult instances like those we live in, it’s inspiring to witness the willpower and management of those that search the well-being of their communities by initiatives which might be already being a part of the transformation in individuals’s high quality of life. At this time greater than ever, our societies require individuals and organizations dedicated to the widespread welfare. Congratulations to the winners of this version ”, commented on the winners Dr. David Garza Salazar, rector and govt president of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

These are the winners in every of the three classes contemplated within the twenty seventh version of the Eugenio Garza Sada Award:

An instance of labor and dedication

Within the class “Humanistic enterprise management” the work of Enrique Terrazas Torres was acknowledged. There may be inadequate area to say the handfuls of associations for the great of society that Mr. Enrique helps from completely different fronts, however it is sufficient to point out that he presides over the Fundación CIMA Chihuahua AC, the Promotora de Hospitales Mexicanos, AC and the Asociación Filarmónica de Chihuahua, AC.

The management of the Chihuahuan businessman in favor of schooling and the neighborhood have earned him this distinction. Dependable proof of this work is that Enrique Terrazas Torres is the founding father of the Tec de Monterrey Chihuahua campus (the place he has even participated as monetary help) and that he was the primary to ponder the Leaders of Tomorrow initiative, which provides 100% scholarships to gifted younger individuals to check on the establishment.

Strategic philanthropy

The COMUNIDAR Basis, directed by Erika Laveaga Bermúdez, turned out to be the winner within the “Social Entrepreneurship” class. COMUNIDAR was born in 2012 in Monterrey from the initiative of a bunch of residents who aspired to resolve the issues of their neighborhood by maximizing the impression of the social contributions made by completely different corporations.

Amongst their strains of help are schooling, neighborhood growth, the setting and well being, work that has allowed them to positively impression the lives of greater than 467,000 individuals in Nuevo León.

In sync with the beliefs of the Eugenio Garza Sada Award, COMUNIDAR’s values ​​are based mostly on 4 pillars: widespread good, dedication, respect and accountability, that are of important significance for a corporation that has managed to mobilize, in its eight years of existence, greater than 400 million pesos to enhance the standard of lifetime of current and future generations.

Stroll with me

Prosthetics for youngsters with mobility difficulties, design and manufacture of protecting tools for medical doctors, valves and masks are among the contributions of Prothesia, the 3D printed medical gadget venture acknowledged with the Eugenio Garza Sada Award within the class “Social innovation pupil”.

Francisco Valencia Valdespino, a Mechatronics Engineering pupil at Tec Monterrey campus, is the one who based and directs this venture wherein three of his colleagues additionally collaborate: Julio Barriga Tehandón, Diego Ramírez Rodríguez and Ángel Grande Romero.

One among Prothesia’s biggest achievements to this point is that seven Mexican youngsters have managed to stroll for the primary time of their lives due to customized prostheses made with software program and 3D printing. However that is just the start, as its objective is to change into the primary digital platform for manufacturing medical units in Mexico.

The awards ceremony

The winners of the Eugenio Garza Sada 2020 Prize acquired the sculpture “Luz Inside”, by Yvonne Domenge, a written acknowledgment and a monetary prize of 500,000 pesos for the class “Scholar social innovation” and 750,000 pesos for every of the opposite two classes.

The award ceremony befell in a digital ceremony on September 7 at 12:00.

“The dignity of the individuals and their integral growth have been the nice motivation of Don Eugenio. He thought of solidarity, ethics and work because the means to attain one of the best change in individuals and in society. This award is a celebration of her imaginative and prescient, of which we’re proud each at FEMSA and Tec de Monterrey and we search to honor her and proceed her work every single day, ”defined Alfonso Garza Garza, FEMSA’s Normal Director of Strategic Companies. throughout the announcement of the winners.