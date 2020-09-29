The number of patients with Covid-19 is increasing in the capital of Occitanie while we must continue to welcome non-Covid patients.

Since Monday, September 28, the Toulouse University Hospital has been declared a hospital in tension, the step before the White Plan. Because in this territory, the number of patients suspected of contamination with Covid-19 is increasing slowly but surely. There were 36 of them on Monday, including 12 in intensive care when we must continue to welcome the other patients.

About 20% of non-urgent operations will be postponed to make room for Covid-19 patients. The CHU is already referring non-priority patients who present to the emergency room to other sectors. “There is the flow of non-Covid patients and the flow of Covid patients, explains Sandrine Charpentier, head of emergency at the Toulouse University Hospital. The goal is really, unlike what happened in March, to welcome both patients suspected of Covid-19 contamination and non-Covid patients who need urgent care. “

For caregivers, this new influx of infected people requires additional resources. “What is needed are extra beds, even in some traditional areas. And we need staff to be able to open those extra beds.”, indicates Béatrice Riu-Poulenc, head of the intensive care unit at Purpan. Moreover, recruitments are underway, let the CHU know.

The coronavirus continues to circulate in the region. For doctors, it is as dangerous as it was last March. “It is the same virus and these are the same patients as in March, with the same age groups who are affected”, indicates Pierre Delobel, head of the infectious diseases department at Toulouse University Hospital. The idea of ​​a less virulent virus and younger patients is false according to Pierre Delobel. “Of course there is a younger population that is affected but we do not see it in hospital, he explains. Now the virus has spread to the over 50 age groups and we are seeing the same patients as in March. So it hasn’t changed. “

Toulouse is classified as an alert zone reinforced by the health authorities. The bars must close there at 10 p.m. but the metro remains open. Nothing abnormal for specialists because the risk of the spread of the coronavirus is less important in transport according to them. “There is a big difference, it is that in public transport, there is a wearing of the mask and that inevitably, in a bar there is none”, says the head of the infectious diseases department at Toulouse University Hospital.

Even with all the goodwill of the professionals, it is difficult to maintain the rules of distancing in bars.Pierre Delobel, head of the infectious diseases department at Toulouse University Hospitalto franceinfo

Pierre Delobel indicates “understand the consequences for establishments”, but for him “the distances of two meters in a bar, it’s a bit illusory”.