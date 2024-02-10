The renowned Spanish content creator and popular streamer on the Twitch platform, Ibai Llanosmade a statement that resonated in Mexico and that, being a Real Madrid fan, he did not hesitate to affirm that Club América is the equivalent of Real Madrid in Spain, implying that they are the best and biggest clubs in their respective countries. .
During one of his streams, Ibai He consulted the general table of positions of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, so when he saw the América shield, he said the following to his followers: “People, América is the Real Madrid of Mexico, correct? You can tell me, right? This is Real Madrid of Mexico really“.
The clip of the streamer's statement went viral and reached the azulcrema environment, so on Friday through its official X account the club responded to the content creator with this message: “Greatness is recognized internationally You are always welcome, @IbaiLlanos!”, accompanied by the video with the mention of Spanish.
The azulcrema team is the most successful in Mexican soccer, it has the most Liga MX titles with 14 trophies, it has seven Copa MX championships and seven in the Concacaf Champions League.
As for the merengue team, it is also the winningest team in its country with 35 La Liga titles and they are the absolute leaders in Europe with 14 UEFA Champions League championships. Only in Copa del Rey titles are they not the first since they have 20, they are surpassed by Barcelona and Athletic Club with 31 and 23 trophies, respectively.
