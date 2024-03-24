The reality show of the Mexican television divas has premiered its second season. Its protagonists have been seen for decades in their roles as actresses or singers, but rarely have details of their personal stories or their private lives been known in such a direct way. “Let the sidewalks shake, the diva has already arrived and is recharged.” […] What they think of my photos, my life or my profile, I don't care,” says the song resulting from the first season of always queens, from Netflix, in which Lucía Méndez, Lorena Herrera, Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel participated. In the second installment, which premiered on March 19, Méndez and Herrera continue. Not the others, but three more personalities are added: Olivia Collins, Rosa Gloria Chagoyán and Dulce.

The executive producer of the series, Mario Ruiz de Chávez, said in an interview with the magazine Neomen which is the “first format” devised by him that has been captured on television. “In the world of reality [show] not many tools are taken from the world of fiction. In my case I have had a very fortunate career precisely because through fictional narrative I can bring these things to the surface. reality“, he explained about always queens, which although it portrays the artists in their real lives, tells a story with its respective tensions and dramas. In the first season, for example, the leadership that Lucía Méndez seeks to exercise is notable and the clash between the singer and actress and Laura Zapata, known for her villainous characters in soap operas, stands out. In the second, from the first chapter you will see a tense moment between two of the participants and later there will be no shortage of emotional conversations and more differences. Will they all be able to put on a good show together in the end? The answer is in the six-part series. Here we present an account of the divas' trajectories.

Lucia Mendez

Always Queens Season 2. Lucía Méndez in Always Queens Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©2024 Netflix

Singer and soap opera actress, Lucía Méndez (69 years old) is an icon of Mexican television for her leading roles in The strange return of Diana Salazar (1988), Nobody's love (1990), lady temptation (1994) or Sofia three times (1998). She has also participated in films such as Blacker than the night (1975), The Illegal (1979) either The curse II (1985). In his musical career he has recorded albums since 1975 and the most recent is from last year, For the love of Mexico. The timbre of his voice, like her performance, are part of the identity of television in Mexico. Some of her soap operas have been seen in countries such as Italy, Russia, Africa and China, according to the artist's website.

Lorena Herrera

Lorena Herrera in a promotional image for the series. Netflix

Lorena Herrera's career (57 years old) has above all been as a television actress, in novels such as Two women one path (1993), Between life and death (1993), The jackpot (nineteen ninety five), Maria Isabel (1997) or You are my Destiny (2000), according to Telemundo's talent site. She has participated in 56 films, among them, Cocaine, The Scorpion Reef, The Mink Shelter, Blind Death either The fastest file in the west. In 2011 she posed for the magazine Playboy Mexico edition, although in the midst of controversy because days before its publication he had not given permission for the photos to appear, but in the end they were published. She has recorded three albums as a singer and published the book Beauty tips from Lorena Herrera.

Olivia Collins

Olivia Collins. Netflix

Actress Olivia Collins (66 years old) has participated in soap operas since the early eighties, in stories such as Little girl (1986), I still love you (nineteen ninety six), My heart is yours (2014) or SOS, I'm falling in love (2021). She has also acted in series such as The rose of Guadalupein 2012, or As the saying goes (2013). Her film roles began in 1984 with The death of the jackal and has also participated in films such as manhunt (1987), Two-scented rose (1989) or Guatemala 1982 (2018). He also posed for Playboyin 2010.

Rosa Gloria Chagoyan

Rosa Gloria Chagoyán. Netflix

The career of actress Rosa Gloria Chagoyán (70 years old) has been dominated by cinema. She achieved fame since 1983 for her leading role in Lola La Trailera and has participated in films such as The avenging warrior, The rail, Kill the fugitive either Juana the Cuban. Since 1976 she has also acted in soap operas, in two of them with her character Lola La Trailera: Wholesale Market (2009) and My way is to love you (2023). She has been considered one of the highest-grossing actresses in Mexican cinema and has accumulated more than 50 films in her career.

Sweet

Sweet. Netflix

The singer Dulce (Dulce Elisa Noeggeratt Cárdenas, 68 years old) began her musical career in 1974. In 1976, she won first place at the Palma de Mallorca Song Festival (Spain) and became internationally known throughout the decade. from the eighties. Some of her successes are Your doll, Love in silence, Wolf, Let me return to you either Wounds. She has also participated as a supporting actress in Televisa soap operas.

From the first season

Laura Zapata (67 years old). In her more than four decades of career, the actress has been characterized by her villainous characters in soap operas such as Maria mercedes (1992), poor rich girl (nineteen ninety five), The usurper (1998), Be careful with the angel (2008) or The beloved (2017). In 2021 she participated in the Masterchef México Celebrity program, and is the half-sister of the singer Thalía. In 2002 she was a victim of kidnapping along with her sister Ernestina Sodi, who is a historian. Both were released 45 days after her abduction.

Sylvia Pasquel (74 years old). Daughter of actress Silvia Pinal and actor Rafael Banquells, she is part of a dynasty of famous people in Mexico. The singer Alejandra Guzmán is her sister and the singer and actress Stephanie Salas is her daughter. She has participated in more than 70 productions, including soap operas and films, according to the Sensacine site. She has acted in Mexican cinema classics such as The Saint against Blue Demon in Atlantis (1970) or Chabelo and Pepito against the monsters (1973). In 2015 she performed in The street of bitterness, by Arturo Ripsten, and with the same director in The Devil between the legs, in 2019.

