With the United Arab Emirates reaching the farthest cosmic point that the Arabs can reach, the most important thing is to look at the geographical map of this country, as it is located in the center of the political geography most crowded with historical and civilizational conflicts, where the Middle East region, in which human civilizations have clashed for centuries. It is a region mired in severe political and sectarian polarization. Despite this, the UAE was able to achieve something different from the nature of the products of this Middle East, by reaching this global point.

The success of the “Hope Probe” mission means that the UAE, as a country completely deviated from the third world classification, and moved to crowd out other countries, adopting different policies in its political and economic approaches .. countries that rely on the foundations of advanced knowledge and technology and this is the Emirati national plan that everyone who lives around and with since has watched Years ago, the state worked to modernize its laws and drew up strategies based on major investment in people, by employing all possible sciences in the world, so that the human product would be able to bring about this variable.

One of the points that must be recognized in the momentum of this civilizational achievement is that the UAE succeeded in reaching Mars through compatible policies, in which it relied on balanced approaches, but the most important element remains in the human qualification through a wide system of qualifications that took into account the substantive transition from the simple state in Its social and economic formation into an institutional state with its completely independent approach economically, which itself has transformed in the last decade to the depletion of knowledge through policies that have attracted major technical production companies, which formed part of the revenues of the UAE state’s general budget, which confirmed another success that is not seen in the diversification of sources of income. National, which constituted a correct base for the knowledge structure.

The Emirati national creed successfully translates plans, no matter how difficult and complex the challenges are. The national creed is transforming challenges into opportunities for possible successes, which fully explains the UAE’s transition from the third world classification and the crowding out of pre-first world countries. The initial plans for the state’s transition to this stage were able to remain with the same challenges. The Middle East is still and will remain in the foreseeable future the region of the most intense and bloody conflict in the world, regardless of the attempts to cool down and mitigate the brunt of the raging conflicts, so the next task will require more flexible and dynamic policies at the level of the Emirates, whose leadership recognized this point and took one of the most important political decisions by a decade The peace agreement with Israel, a decision that changed the region’s balances, with all its political complexities and historical overlaps.

The UAE, by relying on a generation of young men and women, has achieved initiatives that change the region’s image in the world. Looking at this Middle East, it is not possible to obtain something similar to the achievements of the Emirates during the half-century of its inception, and if someone tries to reduce, he will be shocked by the facts at various levels, because the successes have been achieved with an exceptional vision since the national beginning of the United Arab Emirates, by uniting the seven Emirates with the vision of its founder The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. The exceptional establishment required exceptional visions to transform the federal experience into a great miracle, and today it culminates itself in the twenty-first century as a rising knowledge power, entering multi-polar competitions in which the hard power will have to be empowered at the highest possible levels, while updating and building political alliances that will maintain the economic and knowledge centrality of the UAE as one of the The most strategic challenges in the next five decades are towards the country’s centenary. And the spontaneous joy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, in the ground control room after the success of the “Mission of Hope Probe” means the celebration of every citizen, resident and lover of a country that has succeeded in turning the impossible into possible with determination and faith , Confirms that the Arab is able to lead people whenever the capabilities and knowledge are available.

* Yemeni writer