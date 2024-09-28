The Presidents of the United States usually rub shoulders with fame before arriving at the White House. Whether participating in a movie, television shows or even in the world of music. The country’s leaders were 46, but only 4 had stellar appearances on the screens.

Several presidents of the country have appeared in films, some before reaching the White House and others in a symbolic or historical way:

donald trump: He made several appearances in legendary Hollywood films, such as Home Alone 2, where he interacts with the main character. He also appears in Zoolander and The Little Rascals. Ronald Reagan: He was a Hollywood actor during the 1930s and 1940s, appearing as the main character in Knute Rockne, All American and Kings Row. 40 years before becoming president. John F. Kennedy: Although he was not an actor, he appeared in documentary films “A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy,” broadcast a year before his assassination. Dwight D. Eisenhower: He participated as himself in a documentary called “To the Shores Of Iwo Jima”, which showed images of World War II.

Other presidents who were famous before their mandate

Other former presidents of the United States They had their moments of fame before or after the rise to poweras was the case of Bill Clintonwhich was part of show business, but from the musical side. In 2013, he participated in the documentary “The Rolling Stones: Return to Hyde Park.” Where he recounts the cultural influence of the band during his tenure.

For its part, Richard Nixon was not an actor nor did he actively participate in fiction films, but his figure has appeared in numerous documentaries, films and television programs. Later, some documentaries were made with his history as president of the United States in which he participated by giving testimonies.