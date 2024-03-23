Although Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias 'El Chapo'is currently imprisoned in the United States, His criminal organization, the Sinaloa Cartel, has continued with its illegal operations through the so-called “Chapitos”, who are part of some of the most influential criminals in Mexico, especially in the synthetic drugs segment. Which is why the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is actively looking for them.

According to the organization Insight Crime, Over the last few years the 'Chapitos' have accumulated great power, until becoming one of the main producers and traffickers of fentanyl and methamphetamines for the United States. Although there are several people who are being sought for this operation, Chapo's children stand out.

People say that Joaquín Guzmán Loera had many descendants, but only four have gotten involved in criminal operations of the Sinaloa Cartel: Joaquín and Ovidio, both Guzmán López and Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, both Guzmán Salazar.

Despite The US government has offered million-dollar rewards for information that leads to the arrest of Chapo's sons, for example US$10,000,0000 for Iván Guzmán Salazar and Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, there has been no success in their search.

In addition to Chapo's children, The DEA is also looking for other elements of the cartel that include manufacturers and distributors, security chiefs, people dedicated to money laundering, among others. Some arrests have already been made, such as that of Carlos Omar Félix Gutiérrez and Silvano Francisco Marino, but according to official information from the United States Anti-Drug Department, the list of those wanted is still long and includes names such as Óscar Medina, or 'Panú'; Jorge Humberto, alias '27'; Juan Pablo Lozano, alias 'Camarón'; and Noel Pérez, alias 'uncle', among others. In fact, the complete list amounts to 19 people.

El Chapo's children are being sought. Photo:EFE Share

The importance of stopping the Sinaloa cartel for the United States

In May of last year, Anne Milgram, head of the DEA, gave a press conference in which she assured that The Sinaloa cartel has never been more powerful nor has it made as much money as with the 'Chapitos'. And, according to The countrywhich resumed its statements, the White House has identified the presence of the cartel in more than forty countries.

Likewise, he said that The Sinaloa cartel is largely responsible for virtually all of the fentanyl and methamphetamine consumed in the United States. They detected that their operation is basically based on purchasing chemical precursors from China, mass producing fentanyl in Mexico and then bringing the pills to the country by land, air or sea.