After President Joe Biden signed a decree restricting access and the possibility of requesting asylum in the United States, with the intention of curbing the number of irregular entries, It has become increasingly difficult for many migrants to obtain their stay in the country and the situation has mainly affected certain nationalities.

Due to the proximity and minimal logistical challenges of returning them to their country, Migrants from Mexico have been the most affected after Biden’s new policy. According to an article published by APdozens of Mexicans have been shocked to realize that the United States is releasing other migrants to allow them to appear before immigration courts, while They are returned immediately on a bus trip.

As they have reported, they are giving priority to other countries. As an example, the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter, located in the border state of Sonora, Mexico, is receiving around 100 deportees per day, more than double what they saw before the decree.

It should be noted that, since it came into force on June 5, The immigration measure has achieved a 40 percent reduction in arrests for illegal crossings. However, another effect that is being caused is that now Mexicans are less likely to be able to apply for asylum or other type of legal status in the territory.

On the opposite side, Migrants from many countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and some from South America are having greater freedoms because there are no flights available to deport them or diplomatic relations prevent this process from being carried out easily.

Other nationalities strongly affected by Joe Biden’s asylum decree

The new immigration measures currently allow for the immediate detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants. However, if they are from far away countries, the government is more likely to provide them with the opportunity to appear before an immigration court.

On the other hand, in addition to Mexicans, there are citizens of other nationalities who are also losing opportunities to request asylum. Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans can hardly stay in the North American country, among other reasons because the United States already has a humanitarian aid system that is not sufficient for the high demand.