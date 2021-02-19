We said in Messi and Ronaldo, what poets said about beauty, and what philosophers said in myths, expressions summarizing “godliness” in “madness”, and names that are carved into the rock of language, to express the state of malaise and miraculousness, and from the excess of what the supernatural have held the summit of football magic for 12 years We have been deluded that what comes after them are clouds that do not rain, and a desert with no water or plants in them, and if we are restricted to seeing stars of the size of the two myths, then that will inevitably be after a long waiting period.

In fact, football, which is entering an advanced stage in the manufacture of stars and polishing talents, so as not to be accused of being diligent in making automated creativity, does not fail to give us a new generation of highly skilled players, who have magic in food, and creativity in the air.

And this is evidenced by what we saw in the first quarter of the Champions League final price, specifically in the Barcelona matches against Saint-Germain and Sevilla against Dortmund, from these two footballing Iliad two new geniuses emerged, I am certain that they will be successors to Messi and Cristiano.

In the Barcelona-Saint-Germain match, Messi will see the pain in the fall of the “Blaugrana”, a boy who came out flaming like lava from the crater of a volcano, shining like a full moon that lights the dark night, Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick.

From the mantle of the Seville-Dortmund match, the “Vikings” boy, the Norwegian Haaland, came out like a flash in the sky of Andalusia, to remind us of the amazing beginnings of the “Madeira missile” Ronaldo on the day he launched from the Manchester base carrying joy and happiness.

Mbappe, the French-made, and the Norwegian-born Haaland, both belong to the new spherical era, of the revolution that occurred in the formation system, where all technical, morphological, physical and even mental characteristics are scrutinized, with the invention of the creative genes taken from the myths Messi and Ronaldo.

Haaland, who does not resemble all the tanks that have been exported to us for the years of Scandinavian football, before being a superstar scorer, “scored to represent, but not counted, 41 goals out of 42 matches he played with Dortmund’s shirt”. He is a “Bulldozer” with his supernatural strength, and he is daring with his high daring. He protects the stomata, and he is also the musician who makes the melody sweet and melodious.

As for Kylian Mbappe, a graduate of the French Academy of the world registered brand, he is an exceptional and unprecedented copy, because he combines speed, cunning and ingenuity in performance, which is what we cannot find among the players of this time.

In the end, Mbappe and Haaland, who will be blessed with their genius, are the ones who will send the planet football for years a bright light, they are the probe of hope that will take us to the orbits of wonder.