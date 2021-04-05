When the pandemic caused by COVID-19 started to wreak havoc, Razer He put the batteries in and made many masks which he eventually donated to whoever needed them the most, however, he also saw an interesting business opportunity.

Now, surely very close to your house you will find ambulance with all kinds of face masks ready for you to buy. Can you imagine that Razer sell you one with the highest quality standards? Well, the concept was presented in 2020 and in 2021 the project goes ahead.

‘We were thinking, this is a conceptual project and it will be relevant when the vaccines and everything have been implemented. ‘, declared Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer to Yahoo Finance. ‘We will proceed to make the launch of the smart mask a reality. ‘

‘We have come to realize that even with vaccines you need to remain masked because there is still the risk factor that even if you are vaccinated you have to be incredibly careful. ‘, He said CEO from Razer.

‘Second, there are also many countries where it is unlikely that they are going to get all their vaccinations in the next year or even two, so everyone who travels needs to be very careful. ‘

What is the Razer mask about?

You will see, Project Hazel, – the mask developed by Razer – Includes rechargeable active fans and Smart Pod filters that promise to remove 95% of airborne particles, and a wireless charging case that includes a UV sterilizer.

The material is waterproof and wear resistant plastic, and includes an airtight seal with cooling functions. This will allow wearers to read facial expressions or facilitate the setting for those who require lip reading. In addition, it has a microphone for amplification and a low light mode. What if, Razer is going to put RGB.

Let’s not lose sight of Razer is taking all measures and seeks the safety of people with this new mask that will surely become very popular among people who travel a lot and like video games.

