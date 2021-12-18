Do UFOs Exist? That is a question that has been around for many years in the studies of scientists and amateurs who have gathered large groups. On the one hand, we have those who want to prove their existence at all costs and they demonstrate it with the evidence that exists so far. On the other, there are those who flatly refuse to believe that there is life beyond planet Earth.

The curious thing about these two parts are the famous or internationally recognized people who have drawn the attention of their fans by stating that they have seen or had some approach with an unidentified flying object.

Andrés Hurtado, Roger del Águila, Mick Jagger, Demi Lovato, Juanes and many more are those who claim to have seen them and have proof of it. Below we will tell more details of the experiences of each of these recognized characters that have shocked the world.

Andres Hurtado

Andrés Hurtado has been in charge of conducting Because today is Saturday with Andrés for several seasons. Photo: Instagram / Andrés Hurtado

The conductor Andrés Hurtado usually has controversial comments and has shown it throughout his artistic career. Two years ago, the popular host made some very strange comments.

In an interview for the newspaper Ojo, he asserted that he had contact with aliens, who assured him that in 2021 he would reach the presidential chair. His exact words were: “It was a wonderful experience with the ‘superior brothers’. They told me exactly 28 years ago that, if it is 2021, not 2020, I will be the president of the country. “

Likewise, the businessman affirmed that said experience was mentioned to a Peruvian specialist named Sixto Paz, to whom he indicated that he considers them ‘superior brothers’ and that it is a mistake to call them extraterrestrials.

Demi lovato

Demi Lobato acquired a lot of fame after joining Disney as an actress. Photo: Instagram / Demi Lobato

The American Demi Lovato became popular for her participation as an actress in the films Camp rock, where she worked with the Jonas brothers; However, over the years, his adolescent and youthful style took a radical turn, not only in the style of his music, but also in his personality as an artist.

Two months ago, the influencer stunned her more than 120 million followers on Instagram by publishing a video that would reveal life beyond earth. Like the Peruvian driver we described above, the 28-year-old claimed that the term ‘alien’ is derogatory.

In that sense, he wrote in the caption of said images: “During the last two months I have delved into the science of consciousness and I have experienced, not only peace and serenity as I have never known before, but I have also witnessed the sightings more incredibly deep both in the sky and meters from me. “

Lobato announced the premiere of his series called Unidentified with Demi Lovato (“Not identified with Demi Lobato”), where he will be dedicated to hunting these types of beings.

Juanes

Juanes won two Latin Grammys throughout his musical career. Photo: Instagram / Juanes

The Colombian singer Juanes recounted almost 10 years ago that he was in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, tuning his guitar in a hotel when he suddenly saw lights in the sky that form a geometric figure. This was announced through W Radio.

His exact statements were that he visualized “like five planes that were going to land at the airport.” These lights changed color every five minutes, according to their claims. In addition, he said that later he investigated on the internet and found a documentary that narrated experiences similar to those he lived. From then until now, the artist has not referred to the same subject again.

Mick jagger

Mick Jagger continues in force in the artistic environment. Photo: Instagram / Mick Jagger

The mythical Englishman also had a paranormal experience. The leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, revealed in an interview that in 1968 that he was with the singer Marianne Faithfull when, suddenly, he explained that “a mothership with the shape of a cigar” appeared to him. . The strangest thing of all was that this was not the only time the artist claimed to have witnessed a similar scene, but a year later he noticed the same scene while giving a presentation at Altamont.

Roger del Águila

Roger del Águila did not return to appear on television after being part of the Habacilar program. Photo: Instagram / Roger del Águila

Roger del Águila is well remembered on Peruvian television by young people who enjoyed the popular program Habacilar, which followed the path of conductor Raúl Romero. The former presenter took a 180º turn by transforming his life in a spiritual way and made it clear last year when he connected with the set of I have something to tell you, where they reviewed the sighting of lights on the ground in Lima.

In this way, he affirmed: “We are spirits like them. Beyond the phenomenon of lights or stars, it is knowledge. We can only communicate with them through the heart meek and spiritual consciousness ”.