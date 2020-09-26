Four 31-year-old women mobilized a feminist protest with a hundred voices. “And the fault was not mine, or where he was or how he dressed,” says the most repeated verse in this intervention. “The rapist is you”, sentence the lyrics of this song that has been replicated by media internationally.

Its about Lashesis collective, founded by Dafne Valdés, Paula Cometa, Sibila Sotomayor and Lea Cáceres, all originally from Valparaíso, in central Chile. “We are called Lastesis because our premise is to use theses of feminist theorists and take them to staging so that this message is spread”, say three of the four porteñas to Verne, via telephone.

The lyrics of this song are the product of an investigation that the four women have done on rape in the South American country. A rapist in your way is part of a performance much broader feminist that was to be released in October, but which has been postponed due to the social outbreak in the country. “Many women detained in the protests show how the police and the State use sexual violence to sow fear and that women do not express themselves and exercise their right to protest,” they point out.

One of the stanzas of this song is an extract from the anthem of the Carabineros of Chile. “It is out of place to say that the Chilean police watch over the dream of women, that is why we cite them, to show the contradiction, as an irony,” the Chilean women comment. This is the fifth stanza of the carabineros hymn. “Sleep peacefully, innocent girl, without worrying about the bandit, who by your sweet and smiling dream watches over your carabinero lover.” It can be heard from minute 1:33 of this video.

According a report from Human Rights WatchDuring the first 30 days of protests in Chile, 442 complaints were received, 71 of them correspond to sexual abuse. “In the protests there is the possibility that they torture you, strip you or rape you,” say the Buenos Aires women. One of the most recent cases of violence against women is that of the mime Daniela Carrasco, who appeared dead after being arrested by the police. The murder of the photojournalist also shocked Albertina Martínez Burgos in Santiago, who had covered the protests and the repression of the demonstrations in recent months.

According to the Lastesis investigation, in Chile only 8% of trials for rape receive a conviction, which is why they criticize the judges. “The sentencing processes are not working, there is an incompetence of the powers to operate on complaints and deaths at the hands of the police and military,” they point out. “The patriarchy is a judge who judges us to be born,” says the beginning of the song.

The criticism of this song also reaches the president of Chile, Sebastian Piñera, that in 2017, being a candidate, made a misogynistic comment about the rape. But it has not been the only time that the president has shown comments of this type. “We remember his dire statements in 2013, in his first term, when he spoke of a girl who was raped and pregnant at the age of eleven,” they recall. Despite the fact that in Chile one of the causes of abortion is rape, the Chilean president applauded the minor’s decision not to abort and said that her words showed “depth and maturity.”

As a result of the massive dissemination of this video on social networks, the four Chilean women decided to call for more women to repeat the intervention of A rapist in your way either in Chile or in other countries on Friday, November 29. “We want them to adapt it and make their own version according to where they are, with clothing or changes in the letter,” they indicate.

The Lastesis collective was formed a year and a half ago seeking to transmit feminist theory through audiovisual languages. One of his first works was based in the book Caliban and the witchby the Italian writer Silvia Federici. “We hope that many women will join. We will continue doing this work of transmitting feminist theory ”, conclude the Buenos Aires women.

