The Euro Cup continues on its path and in these key moments in which those classified for the next phase are defined, there is information that attracts attention and one of them is the referees.

There have been several surprises that have occurred, but as the tournament progresses, very curious things become known, such as how much the referees earn in the tournament.

High level of judges

The level of refereeing has been good. There have been no scandals due to their actions and the referee teams have demonstrated their professionalism in each match.

It is clear that the players call the shots on the issue of salary problems, in addition to the technical directors, but those who have important justice have their own thing.

The 20 minutes portal has reported the million-dollar figures that judges earn in each of the Euro Cup matches.

These are the high figures that referees receive

Notice the information that Each head judge in the group stage pocketed $5,000, but the ‘salary’ doubles when they direct in the finals, since they will be paid 10,000 euros.

But not only the center backs earn money, the linesmen also receive 2,500 euros for each match and in the finals the figure will rise to 5,000.

The assistants VAR They also earn their money. They pocket 3,000 euros in the first phase and 5,000 in the final matches.

