Alaudinov announced the use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are constantly spraying “an unknown gas” over the territory of the Kursk region. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, deputy head of the Main Directorate for military-political work of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

He specified that the Ukrainian military used an agro-industrial copter for this, which was nicknamed “Baba Yaga” among Russian fighters. However, Alaudinov did not disclose what kind of chemical weapons the enemy used.

The special forces commander noted that his unit managed to destroy the drone.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces were accused of using prohibited weapons

In July, the head of the Russian administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of using chemical weapons in the Vovchansk and Liptsevo directions.

There was a chemical attack with the release of toxic substances from a UAV, which caused certain poisonings – this is the respiratory system, people received chemical burns Vitaly GanchevHead of the Kharkiv Region Administration

At the same time, the official clarified that no fatalities were avoided.

A similar statement was previously made by the adviser to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used chemical weapons in the Soledar and Artemovsk directions, from where there were reports of suffocation, nausea, vomiting and dizziness among Russian fighters.

Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may continue to use chemical weapons near Kharkov due to the situation at the front. “They are retreating, and therefore they do not have enough military equipment, tanks, or aircraft. The only option to stop our advance is to use weapons whose use is prohibited by the UN,” the military expert said.

On May 28, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons in the area of ​​Donetsk, Gorlovka and Artemovsk, Kremennaya and Bogdanovka. At the same time, the lieutenant general emphasized that chemical weapons – in particular chloropicrin – had been used by the Ukrainian military since 2014 with the approval of Western countries.

Russia reported on the atrocities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

On August 30, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime Rodion Miroshnik reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were robbing, shooting and burning the houses of civilians in the Kursk region who were forced to evacuate. The diplomat cited residents who said that the Ukrainians in a number of villages were shooting at houses from armored personnel carriers and “were simply having fun when the houses were burning.” Miroshnik noted that the Ukrainian military was behaving this way “out of some kind of anger or animal cruelty.”

There were also multiple reports of Ukrainian soldiers shooting at children, women and the elderly. In particular, it became known that Ukrainian soldiers put three children aged 10-12 on a motorcycle with a sidecar and showed them the direction of the “safe” zone. When the children started driving, they started shooting at their backs.