This morning, the umpteenth blitz by “Last generation” activists took place in the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna to bring climate change to the attention of the general public: just before noon, five people entered the room where the canvas is exhibited of Guido Reni’s ‘Massacre of the Innocents’: two of them poured red liquid on themselves, “representation of the blood of the innocent victims of climate collapse”. The other three of the group pasted a photo of Casamicciola on the wall next to the work after the landslide that caused eleven victims, with the caption: “Massacre of the innocents” and the list of names of the people who lost their lives.

The slogan, at the bottom, reads: “Ischia, Italian Government 2022”. In a note, the activists claimed responsibility for the act, explaining that “the requests of the movement are to immediately stop the reopening of the decommissioned coal-fired plants and cancel the project for new drilling for the search and extraction of natural gas; proceed to increase solar and wind energy by at least 20 GW in the current year, and create thousands of new jobs in renewable energy, helping workers in the fossil fuel industry to find employment in more sustainable jobs”. The carabinieri intervened on the spot, and ascertained that the demonstrators entered the Pinacoteca after 11, regularly paying the ticket. The liquid used was tomato puree, the whole group then glued themselves to the floor with one hand. The demonstrators were identified by the carabinieri who intervened and will be reported, according to the first information, for disfigurement.