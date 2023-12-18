Guest on Domenica In, Wanda Nara spoke about her experience on Dancing with the Stars and her only fear about the disease

Almost at the end of the program Dancing with the Stars, Wanda Nara she was a guest on Domenica In and spoke about her experience. Above all, how you are helping her on her journey with the illness she has been facing for a few months. The words of the show girl and presenter.

It was last July when the life by Wanda Nara, beautiful Argentine model and show girl, famous in Italy for being the wife of former Inter striker Mauro Icardi, changed forever.

It changed because following some ailments and controls in hospital, she discovered that she was suffering from leukemia.

Credit: wanda_nara – Instagram

In reality he didn't find out about it from the doctors, but from an Argentine journalist, Jorge Lanatawho was the first to launch the scoop in the media, taking even her by surprise, who still hadn't had a certain diagnosis after the tests.

After months of leaked newsnever completely denied, interviews and open-hearted declarations, Wanda Nara has decided to come out and tell everything.

He did it a few weeks ago, on the program Dancing with the Starsin which he decided to participate as competitor.

The words of Wanda Nara to Domenica In

Yesterday afternoon the show girl was a guest of Mara Venier in the living room of Sunday In. Argentina told her story experience to Dancing with the Stars and how it helped her in this difficult period:

I agreed to do it to think about something else. I'm so busy dancing I don't think. The doctors in Argentina follow me, Carolyn Smith entrusted me to her personal doctor, she gave me her number and told me that I can call her whenever I want. It's been an intense 3 months, I've met so many nice people. My family isn't here, but I had fun.

Then Mara showed her one clip already aired on Ballando, in which she spoke about her illness. Movedcommented as follows:

I hadn't seen what aired yet. I didn't want to talk actually. I talked about it a lot with my author, I was in doubt whether to do it or not. Mine was meant to be a message of strength. I am receiving many beautiful messages, from people who show me affection, but also some criticism.

To Mara's question about fearWanda replied that the thought is only for hers children: