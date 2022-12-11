The project of I am Zion, the first mass-market electric car with solar panels offered at a relatively affordable price, is at risk of cancellation. The founders of the German start-up proposed the farewell to the car even before it hits the road. Jona Christians And Laurin Hahn who in a video appeal published on the company’s communication channels detailed the problems in raising funds to continue the project. The clip entitled “We failed”, explains how Sono Motors is unable to bear the costs to implement the Sion project, this a few weeks after the presentation of the production car which has obtained several thousand pre-orders .

“They are telling us not to build the car, to restructure the company and to lay off 70% of our staff”writes the company on its website. “Repay the community and ignore the Zion and our reservation holders. But, for us, that simply can’t be an option. Not without giving our Community the opportunity to move. That’s why we started this campaign entitled #saveSion.” In practice the Sono Motors has opened the booking option for the Sion for a period of 50 days, looking for 3,500 additional bookings compared to the approximately 20,000 pre-reserved cars to date, with a discount of 3,000 for those who join on the list price of 25,000 euros.

The company then tries to sensitize any supporters to donations, loans and any other form of financial support, aiming to trigger a positive domino effect. With this further injection, according to the founders of the company, the Sion will be able to hit the road without any other hitches. “Your down payment, which represents both your money and your trust in us, we believe will allow us to continue to find new investors as well as pay for the remaining machinery, equipment and production set-up to reach pre-series production planned in 2023 and reach a high-volume production start in 2024”. There I am Zion, electric with solar panels, will have a total range of 305 km in the WLTP approval cycle (the support of solar panels will guarantee between 112 and 245 km of transferred range per week), with the LFP battery having a capacity of 54 kWh . On the other hand, 456 integrated solar half-cells will be placed on the roof. As for the charging possibilities, Sono Motors Sion is compatible with infrastructure up to 75 kW DC and 11 kW AC.