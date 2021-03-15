Sarah Gao had a very busy job. As the director of a 500 million yuan ($ 76.8 million) mutual fund, she constantly flew all over China on business trips. Then he discovered that I was pregnant.

The pregnancy of her boyfriend at the time was not planned. But Gao, then 40, thought she would have no more chances and decided to have the baby. What she did not know was that that decision would lead to a nearly four-year legal battle to obtain her maternity benefits.

Their protracted struggle highlights the consequences Chinese women face when raising a child out of wedlock. The vast majority cannot access public benefits, which range from the maternity leave paid until the coverage of prenatal exams, because their situation is in a gray legal zone. Some may even face fines.

Gao and other single mothers want to change this. They are part of a small group, organized by Advocates for Diverse Family Network, which presented a petition to the Legal Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress at its recent annual meeting. They do not expect immediate action to be taken, but are confident that their needs will be reflected on the legislative agenda in the future.

China’s population is aging rapidly and the government is keen to promote higher birth rates, relaxing restrictive family planning laws in 2015 so that each family can have two children. However, the laws have not changed as quickly when it comes to single-parent families.

There are no official statistics on the number of single-parent households in China, but a 2014 survey by the National Health Commission estimated that there would be almost 20 million single mothers in 2020. Many of them come from divorces, as rates of divorce in the country almost doubled from 2009 to 2018, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

Zou Xiaoqi, a single mother, with her son in her arms. Photo: AP

After a difficult pregnancy, Gao gave birth to her daughter in November 2016. She returned to work after seven months of sick and maternity leave. During his sick leave, his company, KunYuan Asset Management, paid him the minimum: about 1,000 yuan ($ 153) a month, which was a huge reduction from his usual monthly salary of 30,000 yuan ($ 4,606). The company did not pay her during her maternity leave.

Gao pressured the company to pay him the full salary and maternity leave benefits, part of which would come from social security to which companies contribute by law.

In Beijing, where Gao lives, an employee can only apply for these public benefits through his company. But Gao’s company refused to request it, claiming that its documentation it was incomplete because he lacked a marriage certificate.

When forced the situation, the company asked him to resign. Gao refused to resign at first, but was eventually fired. However, the company refused to issue him a formal letter acknowledging his departure, making it difficult for him to find a new job.

The company did not respond to email requests for comment, nor did it respond to phone calls to the Beijing headquarters.

Gao sued the company to pay her one million yuan ($ 153,645) in back wages, in addition to her maternity leave. He has lost twice in court since July 2017 and appealed for the third time.

Each time, the court said that “Gao’s single status while giving birth is not in line with national policy, and therefore lacks the legal basis to receive a salary during maternity leave. “

Chinese planning policy

China’s family planning policy does not explicitly prohibit single women from having children, but says that “the state encourages that a married couple have two children“.

At the local level, this has been interpreted to mean that only a married couple can have children. This becomes an obstacle when it comes to accessing benefits, such as reimbursement for prenatal visits and salary during pregnancy leave.

Many local governments require a marriage permit during this process, said Dong Xiaoying, founder of Advocates for Diverse Family Network.

There have been some changes. In Guangdong Province and Shanghai, the governments they changed the regulations so that a woman does not have to provide proof of marriage before obtaining benefits.

In January, Shanghai quietly enforced new regulations that eliminated the need for a marriage permit to claim benefits, helping women like Zou Xiaoqi, a single mother-turned-activist in Shanghai.

Zou sued a Shanghai government agency in 2017 for her maternity leave salary and public insurance benefits. After years of media interviews, court appearances and pressure on city politicians, Zou received his benefits earlier this month.

Laws must change, Zou believes, as the cultural stigma remains very intense. You recently learned that the mother of your son’s playmate was also a single mother. They had known each other for five months and the woman had not revealed that detail.

“The direct impact is that there are some single mothers who are already facing great difficulties and are left in more difficult positions,” Zou said. “The indirect impact is that some people are afraid to speak up, and others are afraid to stand up to society and will face a lot of repression. People who do not want to marry end up doing so and enter an unhappy marriage.”

Single mothers and activists hope that a change at the national level can alleviate the situation for single mothers in the rest of the country, such as Gao. A Guangdong delegate to the National People’s Congress said in February that the family planning law might need some clarification to address the needs of single mothers, recognizing their legal dilemma.

“I just want to know in national politics, as a single mother, as an unmarried woman, do I have the right to give birth?” Gao said.

By Huizhong Wu, Associated Press

ap