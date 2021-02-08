The executive Eduardo Menga take good care of your health. During the pandemic, he consulted several doctors to ensure that he took all the precautions and transferred his family from Rio de Janeiro to a town in the interior. He works from there, while his wife Bianca Rinaldi, who is an actress, has not worked since March last year.

Megan and Rinaldi are part of a minority of Brazilians willing to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine if an association of private clinics manages to finalize an agreement for the purchase of 5 million doses in the most unequal country in Latin America. President Jair Bolsonaro, highly questioned about his handling of the pandemic, said he would not intervene.

“When I go to a restaurant and pay for my food, I am not taking food from anyone,” said Menga, 68, from his home in Jundial, in the state of Sao Paulo. “I do not think that by getting vaccinated in a private clinic I took someone’s vaccine that is waiting for yours in the public system. It is an alternative, and those who have the opportunity to use it should take advantage of it. ”

A plane with the vaccines against covid-19, arrives at the Antonio Carlos Jobim airport, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). Photo EFE

In the midst of a disorderly state vaccination campaign, many wealthy Brazilians seek alternative paths for the vaccine, an attitude that is highly questioned by some experts in public health and that generates a debate in social networks, editorials and journalistic programs.

Throughout the world it was feared that the most privileged would try to circumvent the priorities set by the authorities and to get vaccinated without waiting their turn. Those who did it in Turkey, Morocco and Spain, and were caught, they were criticized, investigated or had to resign.

In Brazil, versions of people who skipped the queue, with the particularity that sometimes they do it openly, using methods approved by the government, according to Roberto DaMatta, emeritus professor of anthropology at the University of Our Lady.

“The pandemic makes Brazil’s inequality It is even more obvious, because the virus does not distinguish between classes, but the cure can do so, ” said DaMatta, author of the book “You know who you are talking to??”, about the privileged of Brazil. It is based on situations that occurred during the pandemic, including one in which a judge refused to wear a mask, as ordered by a police officer, called the head of the state security apparatus to complain, and broke the fine of 100 reais (about $ 20). ).

“The rich of Brazil normalized slavery for centuries. Now they accept that more poor and black people die of COVID, without almost putting pressure on a government that sabotaged the distribution (of vaccines). Getting the vaccine in these circumstances is up to organization, and the rich are organizing, ” DaMatta told the Associated Press.

Businessmen and some authorities justify the efforts to obtain vaccines saying that they will underpin the reactivation of the Brazilian economy. Also, they argue, why shouldn’t the rich try to get vaccinations if the government’s campaign doesn’t work? So far Brazil has 13.9 million doses available for a population of 210 million and has applied the required two doses to only 1% of its inhabitants since vaccination began on January 18.

Experts in the field of health say that it is unethical to ignore the parameters that set priorities since vaccines are scarce and high-risk groups need them more urgently. Brazil registers 230,000 deaths by COVID-19. Only the United States has more deaths.

Slow progress

While people over 65, like Menga, are high on the priority list, the slow progress of vaccinations in Brazil (at the rate it is going, it could take 16 months to vaccinate everyone) means that it can take a long time before you get the vaccine. And his wife, 46, would have to wait even longer.

The debate over the distribution of vaccines in Brazil erupted after reports circulated that Supreme Court employees had dismissed 7,000 doses for them and their relatives; the government laboratory that will produce and distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine declined to do so, saying that it cannot reserve vaccines that way. São Paulo state prosecutors also tried to be included among the priority groups, along with professionals in the health field.

Failing those efforts, the private clinics tried to bypass the government’s distribution plans. Executives of the association of private clinics in Brazil they negotiated directly with the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech to acquire its COVAXIN vaccine. The association represents some 30,000 private clinics and is accepting enrollment on a waiting list.

Francisca Alves Xavier, 102, receives her vaccine in Brasilia. AP Photo

No agreement has been signed with Bharat for now and Brazilian regulators still have not approved the COVAXIN vaccineBut in anticipation of what may happen if there is an agreement, the Rio Grande do Sul state judges association asked its members last month if they would be interested in buying vaccines from the clinic association.

Gonzalo Vecina, who headed Brazil’s health department from 1999 to 2003, said that these private initiatives represent a serious problem, not only from an ethical and legal point of view, but also from a public health point of view.

“A private network does not have to follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health in terms of priorities. So if this is successful, there will be a waiting list for those who can pay $ 200 to get vaccinated in a week, and another for those who cannot and will have to wait months, ” he explained.

“What people have to understand is that the pandemic does not end if it does not end for everyone.”

Systems of health

In most of the planet the vaccination campaign is carried out through state networks. Few countries with large populations are using private distribution channels. One of the exceptions is the United States, where people can get vaccinated in pharmacies, clinics and other private institutions. Hospitals in at least eight US states have been accused of favoring board members, donors and relatives.

On January 6, Bolsonaro said he had signed a letter supporting the efforts of a group of executives who wanted to acquire 33 million doses by AstraZeneca. Half were to be donated to the national health system and the other half could be used as they wanted.

Brazilian press said that at least 11 companies were involved in that group, including state oil company Petrobras, metallurgical firm Gerdau and telephone company Oi. They all declined to comment.

“This would help the economy a lot and those who want to be vaccinated,” said Bolsonaro, referring to that business initiative. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes commented that the effort was “obviously very good.”

In contrast, a council of business leaders from neighboring Colombia ran into obstacles when it asked for permission to buy COVID-19 vaccines. The Colombian health minister said that possibility would be considered only in the second phase of the vaccination campaign, when all professionals in the health field and people over 60 years of age have been vaccinated.

Despite Bolsonaro’s backing, AstraZeneca gave up on selling the vaccine to entrepreneurs, saying in a statement that, for now at least, it would not give vaccines to the private sector. The Sao Paulo industrial federation released a statement two days later in which it stated that it never entered into such negotiations.

Former Brazilian central bank governor Arminio Fraga said he opposes efforts by the wealthy to get vaccines and that he feared vaccine prices would rise if companies were allowed to enter the competition.

“There is a global shortage”, Fraga, a partner at the investment firm Gavea Investimentos, said during a virtual interview with Valor newspaper. “We need there to be some coordination so that priority groups are respected.”

Mauricio Savarese. AP Agency

PB