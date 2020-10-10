The men wanted to storm the Michigan Capitol, the governor Kidnap Gretchen Whitmerto put her on trial and start a civil war. Now the US police have arrested thirteen members of a right-wing militia called “Wolverine Watchmen”.

The FBI had been watching her and hers for months Internet communications monitored. Now they are being charged: with terrorism, conspiracy and violations of the gun law.

The case raises explosive questions: How dangerous are private militias in the USA? How big is your network? Are you planning not to recognize Donald Trump’s election defeat? And would they start a civil war to keep him in power?

Trump calls on militias to resist

The first and obvious answer is: yes. During the mass protests against police violence in the summer, the president called on supporters to defend public space as “patriots” against a “left-wing mob” and the “antifa”. As a result, there were direct confrontations between armed Trump supporters and armed supporters of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Shots rang out. There were fatalities.

These days violent groups such as the “Proud Boys”, who came up in the TV debate between Trump and Joe Biden, or the “Oath Keepers” are causing concern. They want to keep “their” President Trump in office – if there is no other way, also by force. In general, there are dangerously many privately owned weapons in the United States – more than the country has a population.

High proportion of veterans with military experience

Experts estimate that there are around 300 active militias with a total of 15,000 to 20,000 members. A quarter of them are U.S. military veterans.

On the other hand, the Washington Post objects that one should not dramatize the threat to democracy posed by the militias. She knocks five common “myths” on their reality content. First, militias are portrayed as particularly prone to violence. Statistically, however, individual perpetrators are more dangerous.

Second, it is widely spread that right-wing militias support Donald Trump, and for the first time in US history the movement has a like-minded president in him. In fact, the militia’s main motivation is to reject a strong centralized state power – and this rejection includes the president.

Public hostility is mainstream today

Thirdly, the hostility to the government and the worldview of the militias in general are classified as extreme. However, the development of opinion polls shows that skepticism towards the federal government has long been mainstream. In the mid-1960s, 77 percent of US citizens said they had confidence that the federal government would usually make the right decisions. Today only 17 percent say that. The basic motive for joining a militia is the concern that the state, against the will of the citizens, interferes too much in their everyday life, that the government is becoming more and more dictatorship-like.

The fourth myth is the belief that militias share a common ideology. In fact, they would have different motives and goals. Some call themselves Christians, some patriots. For some, the concern about restrictions on gun rights was the offense, for others illegal immigration, for still others the right to sexual self-determination, resistance to higher taxes or an encroaching state in general.

Some militias support “Black Lives Matter”

Fifth, militias are often equated with racists and “white supremacists”, that is, supporters of the belief in the superiority of whites. Militias, Ku Klux Klan, Nazis – everything is mixed into one pot. In reality, the range is greater. The rhetoric of many militias is directed against Muslims and Latinos. But there are also militias who are campaigning for more diversity in their ranks. And Militias that support “Black Lives Matter” as well as their demand for “defunding” by the police.

What is dangerous and, at the same time, difficult to predict in the dynamic is the mixture of three elements: growing distrust of the state, expansion of the militia movement of fringe groups across society and general access to firearms. US military veterans joining militias are an additional risk factor. According to experts, they do only a few thousand of the US 20 million veterans. But their training can strengthen the organization and effectiveness of militias.

The United States has more guns than people

In America’s homes there is more firearms than the country has inhabitants. And in terms of the number of citizens far more than in any other country, including civil war states like Yemen. However, private weapons are not evenly distributed across the country. They are concentrated in less than half of the households. With around 400 million guns and officially around 50 million gun-owning households, they have an average of eight pistols and rifles in the house.

Households with guns are found mainly in rural areas, where hunting is part of the lifestyle, and in small towns. They are less common in large cities. Republicans are more gun aficionados than Democrats. But there, too, the boundaries are fluid. Bernie Sanders, the left wing presidential candidate and in his own words a “socialist”, defends the right to private gun possession. In the green mountains of his hometown Vermont, hunting and shooting are also accepted leisure activities for left-wing people.

Trump’s rhetoric puts the militias at the center

Because Trump does not distance himself clearly from right-wing militias, acts of violence involving militias and militia-linked veterans received more attention than before during his tenure. In the bloody protests against monuments to southern heroes 2017 in the university town of Charlottesville, Virginia, a club Ex-Marine, Vasillios Pistolis, Protesters down.

During the May riots in Oakland, an Air Force sergeant, Steven Carillo, shot and killed a federal police officer; Carillo is committed to anti-government Movement “Boogaloo”.

African Americans are threatening with weapons because of corona requirements

At the end of May, heavily armed demonstrators threatened mostly African American, Politicians in front of the regional parliament in Michigan to relax the corona requirements. In Las Vegas, three ex-soldiers were planning Triggering a riot in June with homemade bombs and Molotov cocktails, which should lead to the overthrow of the government.

The examples show: the danger exists. Fatal or potentially fatal confrontations regularly occur during election year. Some are uncovered by the security services at the planning stage. At the same time, many observers consider the warnings of civil war in the USA to be exaggerated. The balance of power between militias and state power is too unequal for that.