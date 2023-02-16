They are red, rubber and clunky: the Big Red Boot by the American art collective MSCHF (pronounced mischief). In less than a week, the internet was bombarded with photos of influencers with the pompous shoes on their feet. The shoes went on sale on Thursday, 5 p.m. Dutch time. All copies of the much-discussed boots were sold within fifteen minutes.
Harmke de Vries
