The time has come for the couple to change. The two well-known faces of the Mediaset world have shared the same path, sentimental as well as being part of the same company, for about twenty years now. After a long time spent at Castello Paraggi, Pier Silvio Berlusconi And Silvia Toffanin they are ready to move into their new home.

In fact, the family's new residence will be Villa San Sebastiano in Portofino. The renovation of the villa, which began in April 2022, is finally finished and the couple is preparing to enjoy their new home.

Villa San Sebastiano, with his family 1,300 square meters of surface, is located in one of the most evocative locations in Liguria. The property features 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a swimming pool, an orchard, an olive grove, a vineyard and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Tigullio.

The interior spaces were revisited in the Seventies by the famous professional in the world of architecture Gae Aulenti. For these interventions, the interiors of the residence were the subject of a careful restoration which gave the villa superior elegance. Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Toffanin have decided to live among these luxurious environments together with their two children.

The exterior, in typical Ligurian style, is painted with a pastel salmon colour. The patio was renovated in collaboration with the Portofino Park and the superintendency, using traditional materials and techniques. A pergola, this one recently built, completes the external area of ​​the villa.

The purchase of Villa San Sebastiano, which took place for a sum of approximately 20 million euros, definitely represents a step forward for the couple. Berlusconi and Toffanin, who have never decided to get married even though they have been together since 2001, have chosen a truly excellent residence. The villa, immersed in the tranquility and beauty of Portofino, will be their love nest and the ideal place for their family.