Izvestia: authorities can strengthen security in shopping centers by introducing armed guards

Moscow and federal authorities are planning to strengthen security in Russian shopping centers (shopping centers); measures may be announced at the beginning of this week. The issue of introducing armed security at the entrances to shopping centers is mainly being considered. They write about this on Monday, March 25 “News”.

As Bulat Shakirov, president of the Union of Shopping Centers (STC), said, we are talking about employees of the Russian Guard, police, private security, as well as private security companies with licenses to use weapons. Also, the owners of the shopping center will have to check the passports of the objects to ensure compliance with all anti-terrorist security standards. However, according to Shakirov, it is not yet clear whether there are currently resources available for this.

The Russian Council of Shopping Centers (RSTC) confirmed to the publication that the capital and federal authorities are considering options to strengthen security in the shopping center. A member of the organization’s presidium, Dmitry Tomilin, clarified that first of all we are talking about placing armed guards at the entrances to facilities.

On the evening of Friday, March 22, a terrorist attack occurred at Crocus City Hall. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning. The court arrested the four accused until May 22.