Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez were seen together training in a gym, which has generated a sea of ​​speculation. Both had a media loving past, but now they are at the center of a new rumor: a possible partnership in the chain of chifas of the cumbia singer. This meeting has aroused the curiosity of the entertainment press, which wonders if Domínguez and Tarazona joined forces in the business field.

Is Karla Tarazona a new partner of Christian Domínguez in his chain of chifas?

The cumbia singer Christian Dominguez clarified if the mother of his son, Karla Tarazona, She is the new partner of her chain of chifas. A few days ago, the leader of the Grand International Orchestra and the TV host were photographed together while training at the gym of his friend, 'Mackyna'. Also, it was seen that Tarazona promoted Domínguez's restaurants on his program 'Préndete'.

After seeing these unusual events, speculation began as to whether the two shared a business connection. In conversation with a local media, Domínguez pointed out that Tarazona supported the promotion of the business for the well-being of her son Valentino, but not as a partner. Furthermore, she stated that their current relationship is good, but strictly as parents.

“Nothing to see, what happened is that our son Valentino went to the 'Préndete' program with my real partner to promote the business. Karla wore the shirt because finally we both looked after his future.”… (My relationship with Karla Tarazona) Very good, but only as parents, our company is to support our baby, who grows more every day,” Domínguez said in conversation with the newspaper Expreso.

Christian Domínguez has several chifa restaurants, called Tusan Wok, which operate in different parts of Peru. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

How was Tusan Wok, Christian Domínguez's chifa chain, born?

The chain of chifas Tusan Wok of Christian Dominguez It began in the middle of the pandemic, when restrictions prevented live performances. This venture was carried out with the collaboration of Pamela Franco, who helped in the initial management and contributed ideas for the business. The establishments began to open in Lima in August 2020. The idea arose as a need to generate income during a difficult period for artists due to health restrictions.

Christian Domínguez showed his chifa stores on national television. Photo: capture from América TV

What did Karla Tarazona say after being seen with Christian Domínguez?

Karla Tarazona He explained that his meeting with Christian Dominguez in the 'La Mackyna' gym was pure coincidence. He clarified that, although they both train in the same place, their schedules almost never coincide.

This time, they met because Domínguez was recording content for her social networks, while she arrived at the location with a friend. Tarazona highlighted that, despite her past with Christian, they now have a good relationship, especially for the well-being of their common son.

The television host also responded to hints of a possible reconciliation, made by Kurt Villavicencio, alias 'Metiche', to whom she reminded that he was not present in her worst moments. She stated that his relationship with Dominguez is good, but is strictly limited to her child.

