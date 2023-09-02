Crossing of accusations between the far-right candidate of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. In a radio interview, Milei stated that, deep down, “a socialist is garbage, he is human excrement.” Some statements that were not well received by Petro, who assured on social networks that: “That’s what Hitler said.”

It was the first time that the candidate for the presidency of Argentina gave an interview for a Colombian medium. On Monday, August 28, Javier Milei, favorite in Argentina’s primary elections and the main opponent of Peronism, gave strong statements to the microphones of ‘RCN radio’ and charged against socialism.

“Argentina’s decline begins with embracing socialist ideas, that is, the true Argentine disease is called socialism. To the extent that a country embraces these ideas, the only thing that is going to happen to it is to become poorer and poorer,” he said in the interview.

The rejection of socialism is a flag that has made him more popular inside and outside his country. And Milei did not hesitate to reaffirm it in the interview.

What is basically a socialist? He is garbage, he is human excrement, that basically, because he doesn’t want to put up with the shine of another human being, he is willing to put everyone in misery. Being a socialist, deep down, is a disease of the spirit, a disease of the soul. They are bad people, that is the reality, he expressed.

His words, not soft at all, generated the rejection of several political leaders and the president of Colombia himself. This time, with just three words, he did not skimp on qualifying the statements of the Argentine economist. “That’s what Hitler said,” Gustavo Petro wrote on his X account.

The friction between the two politicians did not stop there, this Thursday, August 31, Milei stated on the Argentine radio station ‘Radio Continental’: “As a socialist, nothing surprises me. Petro is Foro de São Paulo, Grupo Puebla. Those are part of the decay. We liberals bother them a lot, because we leave them in evidence, ”he argued.

Currently, Argentina and Colombia enjoy good relations due to the political affinity of the leaders who are in power. Alberto Fernández, the Argentine president, and Petro defend similar ideas and have been able to hold close conversations at various international events.

In fact, Buenos Aires was one of the first international trips of the Colombian president after being sworn in as president on August 7, 2022.

However, if Milei reaches the Casa Rosada, political analysts surveyed by EFE already estimate that relations between the two countries would be filled with fissures.

Presidential candidate Javier Milei captivates much of Argentina with atypical proposals See also Brazil announces its official return to Unasur after four years of absence





01:39 © France 24

Milei’s triumph and her controversial proposals

Milei was the big surprise of the primary elections in Argentina on August 13. Although the polling agencies estimated that she would lead, her victory was forecast to be around 20% of the vote and not close to the 30% she reached last month.

The far-right politician has turned his gaze towards the young. A population group that he usually refers to in his speeches. “Youth are the least indoctrinated, they are the least contaminated by the influences of socialism,” said Milei. For young people, the controversial candidate is the alternative they see before what they call “the failure of Kirchnerism” and the traditional politics of Macrismo.

Currently, Argentina is in a deep economic crisis that has led citizens to a social anger that is expressed in the streets. In the demonstrations, claims about hunger, unemployment or the high levels of poverty that the country has are common.

The rise in the cost of living has reached one of the highest levels in the region, exceeding 113% in its annualized databehind only Venezuela, which is emerging from hyperinflation.

Recently, the Ministry of the Economy, headed by presidential candidate Sergio Massa, has been seen maneuvering in the United States to find solutions to the currency crisis.

Argentina will use a loan from Qatar to pay the IMF





06:12

Massa has led the millionaire payments that the country owes to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the credits that it has made to several banks to pay its responsibilities and even the unprecedented loans to Arab countries so as not to look bad with great international economic powers.

The Argentine economist constantly complains about “Argentina’s fall” and nostalgically remembers the golden moments of the Southern Cone country. In addition, in the campaign he has opened up the possibility of an organ market and has proposed the legal carrying of weapons, the dollarization of the economy, and the prohibition of abortion. Among his ideas is also minimizing the State and eliminating the Central Bank.

With EFE and local media