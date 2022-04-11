War Russia-Ukraine, children disappeared into thin air. Message on the blackboard

No respite in Ukrainethe war continues unabated. Another night of bombing in the main cities of the country. The army of Putin now he is focusing on Donbass and also aims to conquer Kharkivthe second largest city after Kiev. THE children – reads the press – are victims of the war: yesterday the commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian parliament Lyudmila Denisova he said 176 minors were killed and 324 wounded in 44 days of war. But they are also becoming a weapon: at least 1,937 kids hosted in Ukrainian orphanages were brought to Russia from the beginning of the war, and to the Duma circulating the proposal to approve a regulation of simplified adoption for the little Ukrainians. According to Denisova, 289 adoption procedures have already been started: “They are our children. Return them to us“he told Ukrainian television.

“Childrenforgive us for the disorder, live in peace and study well, God protect you. “Signed« Russi ». message left on blackboard of the school of Katyuzhanka, in the Kiev region, – continues the Press – is written in a beautiful handwriting, without errors, unlike other ungrammatical writings left by the invaders in many looted houses in Ukrainian cities. It seems to be done on purpose to illustrate the good intentions of Russian soldiers, and in fact it is spread by Symonian Margaritahead of propaganda of the Kremlinon the same day in which a massacre was caused at the Kramatorsk station by a Russian missile on the side of which it was written “For children“.

