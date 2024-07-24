Due to the war against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli delegation is being targeted by hostilities even before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which will be held on Friday (26).

French activist group Europalestine has vowed to hold an anti-Israel protest during Israel’s opening match in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday (24) ahead of the official opening of the Games. The match against Mali kicks off at 4 p.m. (Brasília time) at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Security at the stadium has been tightened and the Israeli delegation is the only one receiving round-the-clock protection from specialized units of the French police and gendarmerie, the French government said. More protests are expected.

This week, the Palestinian Olympic Committee asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prevent Israel from participating in the Paris Olympics due to the war in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7 last year with Hamas attacks on Israeli territory in which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken hostage.

The Health Ministry in Gaza, a Hamas-controlled enclave, claims that more than 39,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces since the conflict began, but Israel and allies including the United States dispute those figures.

On Wednesday, IOC President Thomas Bach said the committee would not get bogged down in “political issues,” indicating that the Palestinian request had been rejected.

The hostility against Israel did not stop there. At an anti-Israel protest over the weekend, French MP Thomas Portes of the France Insoumise (LFI) party said the Israeli delegation was “not welcome in Paris” and called for its exclusion from the Games. “Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Paris Olympics,” he said.

In a statement on X, Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, called Portes’ statement “indecency” and compared it to the killing of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“Since October 7, Thomas Portes has been legitimizing Hamas. He now puts a target on the backs of Israeli athletes, already the most threatened at the Olympic Games. Irresponsible,” Arfi wrote.

The LFI is a radical party that is part of the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP), which won the recent early legislative elections in France, but did not obtain an absolute majority to govern.