Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) started broadcasting the Red Light District Arch On December 5, 2021, this tells the story of our protagonists together with Tengen uzui in search of some mysterious disappearances. Also, it has brought some revelations about Tanjiro kamado and its weaknesses.

This is not some secret about the Breathing of the Dance of the Fire God or some connection of his family with Muzan Kibutsuji. In the second episode of Red Light District Arch from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) It has been revealed that the great weakness of Tanjiro kamado is … your honesty?

That’s right, apparently this young demon hunter can’t keep up a lie for long. Both his physical reactions and his face cannot hide the truth behind our beloved protagonist of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), which is a big deal for your current mission.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba Red Light District Arc (Demon Slayer)

During your current mission of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), our three favorite demon hunters, Inosuke, Zenitsu Y Tanjiro kamado they have had to infiltrate the three main courtesan houses in order to discover the demons that have been attacking from the shadows.

However, it seems that Tanjiro kamado is not the best for this mission, because in the second episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) have to lie and say that Sum, one of the three wives of Tengen uzui, is his older sister. But, his face betrays him and he cannot hide his lie.

