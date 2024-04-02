ANDFormer president of the United States and future Republican candidate Donald Trump increased his tone against migration this Tuesday by blaming his rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, for causing a “bloodbath” at the border.

The New York tycoon already used the concept “bloodbath” last month to warn of the consequences, apparently economic, that would arise if he lost the next elections, which led to the rejection of the Democrats, who accused him of promoting violence.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks with James Tignanelli of the Michigan Police Officers Association while attending a campaign event in Michigan. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

In an appearance in Michigan, a key state for the November elections, Trump affirmed today that the arrival of migrants under the Biden government is a “threat” that has left the country “in ruins.”

The arrival of migrants under the Biden government is a threat that has left the country in ruins

“I am before you today to denounce Joe Biden's border bloodbaththat's what it is,” said the Republican, who also accused Democrats of trying to “misinform” when they used the words “bloodbath” in March.

After reviewing several cases of homicides allegedly committed by migrants in an irregular situation, Trump stated that these They cannot be called people but “animals.”

The Republican promised voters that there will be “security” if he returns to the White House, a message for which, he assured, he has the favorable support of “suburban housewives.”

The former president also said that if he loses the November elections The United States “will cease to exist” and that those would probably be the last elections held in the country.

Trump delivered a speech his campaign has called “Biden's Border Bloodbath,” as recent polls have shown that immigration and the situation at the US southern border remain the top issues on the minds of US voters. ahead of the November elections. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

It is not the first time that he has used this tone against migrants, whom he has previously said are not people and has accused them of “poisoning the blood” of the United States.

Trump, who won the elections in 2016 after promising to build a wall on the border with Mexico, has once again put migration at the center of his campaign, which has become the issue of greatest concern to voters, according to the latest surveys.

The Biden Administration lifted Trump's policy that facilitated pushbacks of migrants and launched humanitarian permit programs for people from several countries, while restricting asylum requests at the border.

More than two million people were arrested last year crossing the southern border of the United States irregularly.

More than two million migrants arrived in the US in 2023 Photo:AFP Share

EFE