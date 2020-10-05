For two weeks, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have been fighting each other for the possession of this separatist mountainous enclave. The presence of around 800 Syrians committed to Azerbaijan’s side is now proven.

Intense shelling continued for much of the day, Sunday October 4, on Stepenakert, the Armenian capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as the escalating conflict with Azerbaijan – for possession of separatist territory – entered his second week. Armenia continues to denounce the presence on the ground of pro-Turkish Syrian mercenaries supporting the Azerbaijani forces.

>> “Why doesn’t France help us? Freedom needs help!” : the call for help from the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian channels may regularly show videos of Syrian fighters in their television news entirely devoted to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepenakert, everyone knows that these images were shot elsewhere than on the front line with Azerbaijan. . Despite everything, the Armenian soldiers are well aware that these Syrians are in the camp opposite.

Karo, an Armenian sniper assures us that he regularly has them in his sights: “They are Syrians. Everyone knows that. They are not men but drugged fighters. I am a gunner in the artillery, I see them. They do not even protect themselves.”

For example, out of 100 of them, only three will protect themselves. They are robots.Karo, Armenian soldierto franceinfo

Proven and even quantified at around 800 men, the presence of Syrian fighters alongside Azerbaijani forces does not seem to frighten Armenian soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh. But through this insistence on recalling their presence, however very small in the Azeri workforce, creeps in the idea that this conflict for a territory would also be a clash between two religions which ceased to coexist here thirty years ago. Armenia embodies Christianity, Azerbaijan Islam.