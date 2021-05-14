Every media war hides economic interests – no one doubts it – but on many occasions it is started by a clash of egos. We have witnessed battles between famous communicators through opinion columns, radio microphones or television sets. Sardá and Pepe Navarro they rivaled for a time. Ana Rosa Quintana and María Teresa Campos they did too, although they tried to deny it. But none was as fierce as that of José Ramón de la Morena and José María García.

Perhaps the fact that this contest played out in the field of sports journalism helped make it more direct and savage. As in the sport itself – specifically in soccer – the competitive spirit was transferred to the radio studios and the announcers fought to win their own leagues and set the rules of the game. For a long time García had no rival on any dial until De la Morena dared to stand up to him. From the first one, it is necessary to remember how he did not cut himself when calling the coach or president who was put in front stupid or uncouth. And when he had to throw darts at his rival, he was not demure either. But surprisingly that one entered the rag. One called the other a “super mouse.” The other christened him “the Viscount of Brunete.” And that was the most beautiful thing that they dedicated night after night from their microphones.

Of course, behind these tell and tell there was much more to it than a fight between alpha males. Both had powerful economic groups behind them, with support from different political parties, who were interested in fueling this struggle and being opinion leaders, although not precisely for issues related to the ball. But that is another story.

It is not the story that has interested ‘The Kings of the Night’, a new Movistar series that premieres on Friday 14 (two episodes per week), and that is based on the outright confrontation of those two stars of the night radio. The proposal written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor focuses on the relationship -to say something- of both, although here the one that is supposed to be Garcia is called Paco the Condor (although he speaks like García, he moves like García, and measures like García) and the one who acts as José Ramón they call him Jota Montes. One is played by Javier Gutiérrez and the other by Miki Esparbé. And they are both really good at their performances, because it’s hard for both actors to be bad at any job. And that they have had to defend impossible roles in their careers. Especially to Esparbé not too long ago and on another platform.

The series counts la rivalry that arises between two companions in a radio space night when one of them signs for the competition and the other instead of going with him takes over. From there, he tries to change the journalistic model that until then prevailed on the airwaves, but he will not have it easy. The sports world fears the most veteran and turns its back on the newcomer. The audience does not accompany either. During the season the climate between the two will worsen until crossing personal limits.

‘Kings of the Night’ takes two real characters and transforms them at will to tell what you want without anyone getting angry. The wild card of ‘any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence’ is reserved. He invents wives who were not, children who are not and lovers who have not been. And he uses them to better describe the Condor and Jota and so that the plots hook the viewer. And that succeeds. The six episodes of this new Spanish production are seen at once. The script is snappy, it’s fun, and the plots work well. It is, therefore, a good comedy.

But does it want to be just that ‘Kings of the Night’? Probably not. Because behind the anger, the problems of the live show, the sports celebrations and the reproaches there is a portrait about a journalistic model that began at that time, that managed to uncover important scandals, yes, but that also normalized some bad ways that today are maintained in other similar formats. That criticism is there. As there is also towards a model of outdated masculinity, that is still claimed today and that looks for references in popular figures like these. Or towards media groups controlled by priests and towards others, presumably on the left, but who treat women as mere vases for their templates.

All that is there, although it has not finished taking advantage of the potential. The scripts are recreated more in what the two antagonists give of themselves, in their grotesque work teams and in the caricature of that way of fighting for the audience. And it works and entertains, despite the repetition of a few gags. But one is left wanting something more acidic. Perhaps it is a matter of time and of giving continuity to the series once the characters and the universes have been presented.. It happened with ‘Vota Juan’, a title with an attractive first season, but which took a huge leap in the second to be more scathing and rogue. Let’s see if these kings are allowed and dare to take a similar leap.