The parties of Christmas they are already here. Thousands take advantage of their breaks to enjoy a movie. If you don’t know what to watch and you no longer want to play classics like “The Grinch” or “My poor little angel”, don’t worry, here we have recommendations on Netflix. These streaming proposals are modern productions and promise to get more than one laugh out of you.

“My poor little angel” fell in love with thousands in the 90s. Its plot became an instant Christmas classic. Photo: composition LR/Disney

“A bad moms Christmas”

With Christmas just around the corner, some mothers of families are more than stressed with wrapping presents, cooking a special dinner, and other Christmas Eve preparations. But there’s no reason to despair, is there? Well, her moms come to visit and… Yes, it’s time to scream.

“Reliving Christmas”

Being haunted, the grumpy Chuy wakes up a year later to realize that he is doomed to repeat Christmas Day, over and over again. Will he be able to get out of that loop or will he have to assume that this will be his life from now on?

“I still believe in Santa”

After five months of happiness with Tom, Lisa discovers something terrible: he loves the same holiday that she hates. Has it come time for her to give Christmas another try or will she resign herself to losing the romance she thought she had planned for the future?

“Christmas hit”

After losing her memory due to a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress ends up in the care of a hapless widower and his daughter, just before Christmas. Both will experience some intense moments that could change their lives in the blink of an eye.

“Princess Swap”

A Chicago pastry chef and a princess-to-be meet at a hotel in a charming town and discover that they look like twins. Thus, they devise a Christmas plan to exchange places, but they are not prepared to realize that the reality of each one is as difficult as it is perfect.