Juan Fernando Quintero He was one of the most important protagonists during the classic Avellaneda that ended up winning Racing to Independent with a solitary goal from Adrián Martínez.

The Colombian stood out for his flashes of quality in the game and that made idols of Independent as Sergio 'el Kun' Agüero He was full of praise for the footballer.

Juan Fernando Quintero and Kun Agüero Photo: Private file and Taken from TNT Sports

Nevertheless, Juan fer He was also the protagonist at the time of his departure from the field. Gustavo Costas He replaced it with 10 minutes remaining Baltasar Rodríguez and there the steering wheel with his hand made a gentle touch to the shield of Racing which angered the Independiente fans.

The red fans took the gesture as a provocation on the part of the Colombian, but in the last hours the footballer himself clarified why he made that movement with his hand.

Photo: Screenshot from ESPN

“Good day friends!! To clarify the video that is circulating about the touch on the chest, if it is fixing my GPS breastplate… it has nothing to do with the chicanes… I am not and will not be like that. Happy day,” she said on her X account.

It is worth noting that Juan fer He has played seven games this campaign and has scored one goal. With Racing He has already scored six goals since his arrival at the club.

With information from Futbolred.

