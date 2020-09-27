A third criminal conviction, and the microphones still open. Eric Zemmour was found guilty on Friday of public insult and public provocation to discrimination, hatred or violence because of a religion, which earned him a fine of 10,000 euros. In question, his speech delivered at the right-wing convention organized on September 28, 2019 by relatives of Marion Maréchal. For half an hour, the far-right polemicist poured out all his Islamophobic and racist hatred there, stigmatizing immigrants described as “Colonizers”, or claiming that “In the 1930s, the most lucid authors who denounced the German danger compared Nazism to Islam”.

Eric Zemmour’s “provocations to hatred”, more than common in his words, had already been recognized by the judges in 2011 and 2019. And yet, nothing changes. These few fines do not prevent him from continuing to broadcast his foul ideas every night on the CNews television channel – which has not reacted – v and in regular columns for Le Figaro – in his latest, “The power of judges against the rights of peoples”, published a few hours before his trial, he condemned “The dominant ideology of French judges, progressivism”.

Racism, xenophobia and anti-Muslim hatred have therefore once again been recognized as illegal by the French courts, but seem to have become tolerable in the media. Almost recommendable, if we are to believe the programming of CNews, more and more polluted by far-right columnists, thus placing their precepts at the center of the political debate, with polemics causing less and less scandal, so much the channel dangerously manages to trivialize certain words.

The criminal court simply ordered CNews – as well as LCI, which broadcast Zemmour’s speech live – to broadcast the judicial press release relating to this conviction for eight days on its website. While feeding these “Provocations to hatred”.