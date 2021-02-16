It’s a crazy story. In 2015, as part of the 70th anniversary of Social Security, the Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA, or Social Security for farmers) sent an institutional communication to celebrate this date. So far so good. All of its employees therefore receive an email telling the story of Social Security. “I realize that at no time is reference made to Ambroise Croizat, Minister of Labor and Social Security, and builder of Social Security”, tells Gilles Piazzoli, employee at MSA Provence-Azur and member of the CGT. If the role of the senior official Pierre Laroque is well mentioned in the text wanted by the government, the Communist minister is purely and simply left aside. “I wanted to repair this oversight. I clicked on “reply to all”, to restore the true history of Social Security and recall the name of its creator ”, explains Gilles Piazzoli. Until then, everything is still fine. But the management of MSA Provence-Azur then decides to summon the employee for an interview prior to sanction. The reason ? “I would have used professional messaging for political and union purposes, and not for professional purposes, the only ones authorized by the internal regulations. But this regulation does not say that one does not have the right to answer. So I responded to set the record straight ”, says Gilles Piazzoli. Despite the mobilization of the CGT, the employee received a warning, which he contested before the industrial tribunal of Draguignan, where he won his case in 2018. But the management of the MSA Provence-Azur decided to appeal! The date of the hearing has just fallen: it will be March 30, before the court of Aix-en-Provence. “My case does not matter to me. What matters is to highlight the role and work of Croizat, who is due to enter the Pantheon ”, insists Gilles Piazzoli.