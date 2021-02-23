Time passes, but the Parisian right still hates the Paris Commune. Several of its elected officials do not want the City to celebrate the 150th anniversary of this revolution, nor to subsidize the Friends of the Municipality. This association “Glorifies the most violent events of the Commune”, accuses LR councilor Rudolph Granier. Its objective is quite different: to bring the memory and achievements of the Municipality to life. Public and free education, re-establishment of universal suffrage, separation of Church and State, requisition of vacant housing, moratorium on private debts, recognition of free union, ten-hour working day, end of venality offices, the first steps towards equal pay between the sexes… In 1871, for 72 days, Paris once again became the world capital of progress and citizenship. But of that the right does not want to speak. “The fires of the Municipality have devastated entire areas of the capital”, asserts Rudolph Granier. “Will you still be able to denounce the thugs after having honored with great pomp those who chose to burn the Tuileries, the Palais-Royal and our Town Hall?” “, relaunches Antoine Beauquier, close to Christine Boutin. Yet it was Adolphe Thiers, the executioner of the Commune, who bombed the capital and massacred 17,000 people. Apart from his house and a Vendôme column “symbol of brute force and false glory, affirmation of militarism and negation of international law”, the Municipality does not launch any destruction. The others arrive in the chaos of the “bloody week”, without validation from his government and at the initiative of a few. Just like the executions of hostages pointed out by Beauquier. But who ordered the massacres? Who approves the savage execution of Flourens? Who has the Communards condemned to death and deported en masse? Thiers and his people. Not sure that the right is honored by their side. De Gaulle did not hide his admiration for Louis Rossel, an officer refusing surrender to the Prussians and joining the Commune.