Would February be the month of contempt between parliamentarians? MEP FI Mathilde Panot has already been described as ” crazy woman “ and of “Fishmonger” in the middle of the Chamber, from the first days of the month. Sexist remarks that ooze class contempt, for which the deputy LaREM Pierre Henriet was called to order with entry in the minutes. A quarter of his monthly parliamentary allowance was withdrawn, or 1,405 euros. No one has come back so strong since, and no further sanctions have been imposed. But the rules of basic decorum and respect took a hit again a few days later. While the PCF deputy Hubert Wulfranc was debating the law on separatism, the elected Philippe Vigier, who sits in the Modem group, suddenly began to laugh at his phrasing. Difficult to hear what exactly is said in the general hubbub but the report of the debates states that “Mr. Philippe Vigier imitates the intonations of Mr. Hubert Wulfranc. – Laughter diffused on several benches ”. PCF deputy Sébastien Jumel immediately rose to the front. “Let popular accents provoke hilarity, mockery, class contempt, that’s enough!” We must be able to develop contradictory statements in this Chamber ”, he insists. Response from the President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand: “You shouldn’t victimize yourself permanently, Mr Jumel. “ Of course not, but parliamentarians must be able to respect each other and debate the substance rather than attempting to disqualify themselves by making fun of the ways of speaking. Faced with the incomprehension of the chairman of the meeting, Sébastien Jumel finally let go: “We don’t talk like bourgeois, us! We don’t forget where we come from. “ Would the majority, in addition to pursuing anti-social policies, have a problem with popular speech?