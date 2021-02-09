Imagine yourself as a waiter in a meat restaurant forced to wear a T-shirt with your choice of “you have to stuff it”, “he’s cho Rizo” or “a very dirty restaurant”, under a poster “with pan turkeys ”featuring a pig, while offering the“ menu cagole ”à la carte. For four years and the opening of the first of its 26 restaurants, the Brut Butcher chain had relied on “offbeat communication”, “which has pleased many customers and employees,” she said in a statement published this Tuesday. But faced with “the current turmoil”, the management of this Loire brand had to “change (its) communication”. Withdrawn the beauf and sexist jokes. At least we hope so. “Our new polo shirts will be worn by our employees from March 15,” says the company, even if it “wants to keep this offbeat image”. The worst is therefore always possible.

The “turmoil” that the channel’s management had to face is an understatement. The public appeal launched by the Sud Commerces et Services union for a rally in front of one of Brut Butcher’s restaurants, in Saint-Étienne, next Saturday, “for the removal of sexist t-shirts”, sparked a wave of indignation against the practices of this meat specialist. But the tenants could have realized their lack of taste much earlier. For several months, elected staff have asked them, among other bad practices, to put these T-shirts in the trash. Even the labor inspectorate got involved. In a letter of August 31, she provided a useful reminder of “article 1142-2-1 of the labor code (which) provides that no one should be subjected to sexist acts, defined as any related act. to a person’s sex, the object or effect of which is to undermine their dignity or to create an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment ”. A “response adapted to the gravity of the situation” was expected. Popular pressure provided it.