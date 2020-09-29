Francis Fukuyama stuck his finger in the eye: no, history is not over. But some are still trying to put the lid back and padlock it: in England, Boris Johnson intends to ban school education “All resources” who could advocate anti-capitalist positions. The Conservative government slipped this instruction into its programmatic document for school principals, which, he advocates, “Must not in any way use materials produced by organizations expressing extreme political positions on various subjects”.

The document, which also concerns “Equipment that is not extreme as such, but the mere mention of which could constitute support for the organization”, applies to racist remarks, of course, to the promotion of “Illegal actions” or from “Violence against people and property”, but also to claims that claim “Abolish or overthrow democracy, capitalism or free elections” … Three fields grossly confused!

“On this basis, it will be illegal to refer to large swathes of British history and politics, including the history of British socialism, the Labor Party and trade unionism, all of which have at different times defended the abolition of capitalism, denounces John McDonnell, former number two of Labor under Jeremy Corbyn. It is a new stage in the cultural war, in the drift towards an extremist conservative authoritarianism. “ A figure of the British radical left, the writer and essayist Tariq Ali shrugs his shoulders: “To ban anti-capitalist positions after the 2008 crisis, while the recession is looming over the whole world, this testifies to a moral political bankruptcy, but it will not work … Young and old will read elsewhere …”