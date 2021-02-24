Ossify the language so that it never sacralizes the achievements in terms of gender equality. A challenge on which around sixty deputies, mainly LaREM and LR, find themselves. Led by walker François Jolivet, parliamentarians tabled a bill on Tuesday prohibiting the use of inclusive writing in public services . And their arguments are astounding. Let’s move on Le Figaro, who devotes three pages to it, considering that the “Supremacy of the masculine over the feminine in society” is only “Supposed”. The justifications are twofold: on the one hand, inclusive writing would be “Discriminating” for those most in difficulty with reading; on the other hand, the idea that words play a normative role would be wrong. “Language, of course, structures thought; if it is evolving and this writing is used more and more, it is because the feminist question is advancing ”, assures Céline Piques. The spokesperson for Dare Feminism! recalls in passing that the midpoint which concentrates the wrath of the refractory is not its only form. Inclusive writing can be declined by the use of epicene words (non-gendered), of duplicates (citizens) or even of the rule of agreement of proximity to avoid that the “masculine does not prevail over the feminine” . “All psycho ­ linguists note the obvious failure of the generic masculine “, points out Brigitte Grésy, while the single article of the bill intends to enshrine it. The president of the High Council for Equality (HCE), also a grammar associate, also judges that a school that teaches “The imperfect subjunctive to children” should be able to get by with new practices. “Before the ukases of the grammarians of the XVIIe century, everything was feminized and we matched as we wanted “, she recalls. At the beginning of March, a new version of the HCE guide for “public communication without gender stereotypes” will be published. No offense to the Conservatives.