Does the Interior Ministry want to prevent journalists from observing police violence during demonstrations? This is basically the meaning of certain measures of the new national plan for maintaining order, published on September 17. The text maintains that the criminal offense of assembling applies to journalists: “The offense of remaining in a crowd after summons does not include any exception, including for the benefit of journalists or members of associations. “ In other words: journalists run the risk of being arrested while covering a mobilization, which then runs the risk of legal sanctions. The submission to the police authority does not stop there, since the document provides for accompanying reporters: “A referent officer can be usefully designated within the forces and a dedicated exchange channel set up, throughout the event, with journalists, holders of a press card, accredited to the authorities. “ On this point, the Interior Ministry allows itself to choose who is a journalist and who is not. But press freedom, the lung of democracy, must not comply with these rules restricting the freedom to inform, defend the trade unions. “This text does not try to understand our profession, it is made to restrict the freedom to inform, denounced the SNJ general secretary, Dominique Pradalié, in Release. We want to turn journalists into propagandists, as the United States experienced during the Gulf War. “ On Twitter, the SNJ-CGT estimated that the authorities “Ignore the fundamental rules of press freedom in Europe”. The treatment reserved for journalists thus betrays the authoritarian drift of a political system ready to trample on freedoms in order to perpetuate itself. This rain of attacks reminds more than ever of the need for an independent and pluralist press.