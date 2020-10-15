Even today, no one knows how many Algerians – we used to say “French Muslims of Algeria” – perished on that sinister night of October 17, 1961. But one thing is certain: there were many in Aubervilliers ( Seine-Saint-Denis), as in other towns in the inner Paris suburbs where these workers were numerous. A crime long ignored, until the end of the 1990s, when his memory resurfaced thanks to the action of historians and activists, political or associative. In Aubervilliers, a plaque was inaugurated in 2001 and, for several years, the city has commemorated the event. But not this year, so decided the new municipality, led by the mayor Karine Franclet (UDI). Which is justified by saying to stick to the strict calendar of official commemorations, in particular the celebration of the end of the Algerian war – which, historically, is very different from this date of October 17. “To remove the official ceremonies on October 17, 1961 is to betray Aubervilliers’ memory”, reacted in a joint statement all the left parties of the city, recalling that “Many people in our city have demonstrated, fled, rescued, helped or were killed in the horror of a terrible moment in our history. Fatima Bedar’s body was found in the Saint-Denis canal. At 16, she is the youngest known victim of this massacre ”. In 2012, François Hollande recognized “With lucidity these facts”, in the name of the Republic. But, fifty-nine years after the bloody repression, some prefer to keep them quiet. What does it matter if the town hall balks: this October 17, 2020, a commemoration will be held under the bridge of the Fraternity, where the plaque is installed, in the presence of citizens, left forces and associations, in particular 93 in the heart of the Republic , who carries this fight and “Regret this decision”.