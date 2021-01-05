Will the ancient capital of the Khmer Empire experience its second decline? Sacked by the Siamese invaders in the 15th century, then abandoned in favor of a possible “water crisis” which would have pushed the former kings of Cambodia to move their capital, the jewel of the world heritage could once again be threat. By greed, this time. A project bringing together a water park and a park dedicated to new technologies, a Chinatown, a high-end hotel complex 500 meters from the immense archaeological site intends to revive tourism.