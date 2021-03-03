New pressure. Three months ago, we remember, Canal Plus had thanked with loss and noise the humorist Sébastien Thoen, guilty in the eyes of the leaders of the group chaired by Vincent Bolloré of having parodied the show hosted by Pascal Praud, on the CNews channel. Crime of lese-majesté, had he been tried. CNews depends on the same group. In the process, the sports journalist Stéphane Guy was ousted from the antenna, for having dared to say a few words in support of the punished comedian.

These evictions, which aroused a lot of emotion among the journalists, presenters and technicians of Canal, also motivated a petition, which in December had been signed by 150 people. What the management still has not digested. Several journalists from the sports department in particular, according to various sources, report “Pressures” inviting them to “Go back to their signature”. The unease is such that the said signatories ask to remain anonymous. The non-renewal of contracts signed by freelance writers is in particular in everyone’s memory.

Le Parisien / Today in France notes that several employees would have been asked in a way to “Apologize” and to say that they are very happy to work on this channel. Otherwise, they can “To be considered as starters”. In such a context, some want to procrastinate but admit that it is suggested that the signatories explain their signature in writing or orally. What a warm climate… On the side of the group’s management, we affirm: “We did not ask people to apologize”, while recognizing “A unique atmosphere (…). There is a general misunderstanding ”. And, it seems, “Some want to go back on their signature”. Beyond these dark adventures, many remember the strike at I-Télé which resulted in mass departures, the scuttling of the channel and the creation of CNews. We don’t laugh with Vincent Bolloré.